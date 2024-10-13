MotoGP News: Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Control as Street Race Ousted from Indian Grand Prix
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken the reins of the Indian Grand Prix following a new agreement with Dorna Sports, the rights holder of MotoGP. This move marks a significant shift in the administration and future direction of the MotoGP event in India. The Indian Grand Prix will continue its legacy at the Buddh International Circuit through 2027, under the new leadership of the Uttar Pradesh government, after sidestepping previous promoter Fairstreet Sports.
The Indian MotoGP event, initially introduced in 2023, stands as a landmark endeavor to bring the thrill of motorcycle racing to a large and enthusiastic audience in India. Despite its successful debut, which saw Italy's Marco Bezzecchi dominate the race, subsequent challenges posed by financial instability and logistical hiccups necessitated substantial administrative changes.
The move from Fairstreet Sports to government control reflects a concerted effort to ensure the longevity and success of the Grand Prix in India.
The decision to remove Fairstreet Sports from its role was influenced by considerable financial issues that emerged post-2023. The difficulties culminated in the cancellation of the 2024 race, prompting proactive measures by the Uttar Pradesh government to maintain the integrity of the event.
As per the new arrangement, the government has stepped in to cover promotional obligations from 2025 to 2027. Chief Secretary-cum-Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, Mr. Manoj Kumar Singh, said the following on the changes:
"Bringing MotoGP to Uttar Pradesh not only elevates our state on the global sports stage but also catalyzes substantial economic growth across tourism, hospitality, and associated sectors. This event will magnetize visitors worldwide, spotlighting Uttar Pradesh's prowess in hosting world-class sporting extravaganzas."
The significance of maintaining the Indian Grand Prix lies in India's value as a crucial market for MotoGP, noted for its enormous population and prevalent use of motorcycles. Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, discussed the importance of India's audience for the sport, stating:
"India is an essential market for MotoGP, with a healthy, established audience for the racing, and one we know we can increase exponentially. There are also hundreds of millions of two-wheeled vehicles used across the country every day, making it vital for our manufacturers and for the sport itself thanks to MotoGP’s position as the pinnacle of two wheels."
The Buddh International Circuit venue remains appreciated by riders, reinforcing its selection for the upcoming MotoGP races under the revised agreement. However, uncertainty lingers regarding the circuit's long-term status as a MotoGP venue, primarily due to past cancellations and financial tribulations associated with the events.
Ezpeleta shared his optimism regarding the new partnership:
"We’re very happy to announce this new agreement made directly with the government of Uttar Pradesh. The inaugural Indian Grand Prix was a key success and brought an enormous amount of value to both MotoGP™ and our host region of UP, so it’s fantastic we are able to continue building that together into the future."