Valentino Rossi Backs Francesco Bagnaia Over Marc Marquez For 2025 Championship Victory
Valentino Rossi has backed two-time MotoGP winner Francesco Bagnaia for another title victory this season over his new teammate Marc Marquez, predicting that the "Ducati factory" riders are the main candidates for the title in 2025. He hoped that Bagnaia would remain in a position this year to give that extra 5%, which cost him the 2024 championship.
Despite winning eleven Grands Prix, Bagnaia lost the crown to Jorge Martin last year, who won only three races throughout the season. However, it was Martin's sprint victories combined with consistency in his performance that led him to win the title over his factory Ducati rival by 10 points.
Although Martin was being considered for a move to the factory Ducati team for 2025, the Italian outfit ultimately chose to sign Marquez instead. The decision, which left Martin deeply upset, was met with criticism from many, including Martin himself.
Nevertheless, Ducati's choice to secure the six-time MotoGP champion alongside Bagnaia was final. This prompted Martin to join Aprilia's factory team, where he will race alongside Marco Bezzecchi.
Considering Aprilia's pace last year, it became evident that its RS-GP MotoGP bike requires additional performance to effectively challenge Ducati.
Rossi has predicted the obvious outcome for the end of this season but didn't name Marquez, probably due to a clash with him arising from the 2015 season, when Rossi accused Marquez of conspiring against him, ultimately leading to Rossi losing the championship title to Jorge Lorenzo.
The seven-time MotoGP champion recently organized the 100 km of Champions event at his ranch in Tavullia, where top riders across the world joined in for flat track racing. Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, as reported by Crash.net, Rossi said about the 2025 championship:
“The Ducati factory team riders are the main candidates for the title.
“Bagnaia is very excited because he wants to redeem himself from last year’s defeat.
"So, we hope he can give that extra 5%.”
However, former MotoGP rider Marco Melandri has backed Marquez to be 2025's favorite rider on Ducati's latest GP25 MotoGP bike. Speaking to GPOne, he said:
“Marquez will be the man to beat.
“When he has to be there, he’s there. He doesn’t make mistakes and even when rides go badly he straightens them out.
“He crashes more than the others but he does it when he can afford to, which is in practice.
“The GP23 was far from the GP24 but no-one else got ahead of him with last year’s bike. It is an important yardstick.
“Should Martin get the better of him, for Pecco it could be a boost, a stimulus for the response, likewise it could give him the knowledge that he is beatable.
“However, I think Marc will reap his rewards.”