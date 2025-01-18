Yamaha Have A 'Hard Time Believing' That KTM's Financial Crisis Isn't Affecting Its MotoGP Project
Yamaha team manager Massimo Maio Meregalli has admitted that he is "having a hard time believing" that KTM's financial crisis isn't affecting its MotoGP project. He also revealed that Yamaha was concerned about the financial challenges since it isn't good for the sport.
KTM's financial problems have pushed the company into self-administration to avoid bankruptcy. Despite reports about securing new investment to sustain operations and claims by KTM that the challenge won't affect its MotoGP project, it is speculated that the brand could exit MotoGP after the 2026 season. Speaking about the Austrian manufacturer's crisis, which many are closely monitoring, Meregalli told GPOne:
“It is neither a good case for them nor a good case for us.
“What I know comes from what I have read.
“I have a hard time imagining the consequences. They keep denying that the racing will have problems.
“Maybe I have a hard time believing it completely.
“The Japanese are also worried because this situation is not good for anyone. We have never addressed the subject in detail.”
The situation at KTM was recently used as an example by Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola, who explained that MotoGP is "a bit too expensive." He looks forward to Liberty Media's takeover of the sport to improve the situation. When he was asked about MotoGP's financial feasibility, he said:
“How much time do I have to answer. It’s one of my never-ending discussions with [Dorna CEO] Carmelo [Ezpeleta] and the MotoGP environment.
“How much time do I have to answer. It’s one of my never-ending discussions with [Dorna CEO] Carmelo [Ezpeleta] and the MotoGP environment.
“I still believe that our sport, our business, is a bit too expensive. And I think we don’t need really that much to provide a good show, and we have aircraft on two wheels.
“In my opinion, there are a few things that can be managed a bit better, regulated a bit better. But when you make a rule you need to be in a position to control the rule, I understand this.
“But the warning that we got from KTM’s situation shouldn’t be taken like ‘ok, it’s bad luck’.
“I think we should do something and I hope for the next five-year contract [with MotoGP] we will discuss it again.”
Predicting KTM's future in the sport, Rivola added:
“I don’t think we will lose KTM.
“And I think the championship needs KTM. It’s time to deliver good news to MotoGP because we provide, I think, the best show ever.
“And we are not getting back I think what we are delivering.
“So, I would be very keen to see Liberty involved because the Americans are generally good at internal marketing, according to what they did in F1.
“It looks like they have a sort of magic tough and we need that magic touch in MotoGP because it’s a beautiful sport and the riders are sort of super heroes. [sic]
“And we need to show to the world what they are.”