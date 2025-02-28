Carlos Sainz Reveals Why Alex Albon Is the "Perfect" Teammate
Carlos Sainz has warmed the hearts of many after his recent comments regarding his teammate Alex Albon, praising him as the "perfect" partner at Williams F1 team. Sainz, who joined Williams for the 2025 season after a surprising exit from Ferrari, is adjusting to his new car following a challenging pre-season testing phase in Bahrain. Despite it being a struggle for the Spaniard, he's starting to feel at home at Grove.
More News: Carlos Sainz Reveals Key Factor To Improve On Williams FW47 Before Season-Opener In Australia
Sainz's switch to Williams comes after an impressive 2024 season where he secured two race wins and nine podiums for the Scuderia. His move to Williams, replacing Logan Sargeant, begins a new chapter in his career.
Joined by team principal James Vowles, another new but promising addition in 2023, Williams is striving hard to reclaim its former glory in the sport. The team has struggled in recent years, coming in ninth during the 2024 season, but with several changes, including a new ttile sponsor in Atlassian, and the signing of Sainz, they are hopeful for a comeback.
Regaining competitiveness is a gradual process at Williams. The team has improved its infrastructure and expanded its capabilities, working to upgrade their wind tunnel and simulation equipment. This effort aims to make big strides with the FW47, the car for the 2025 season, utilizing the expertise and feedback from both Sainz and Albon.
Sainz has shown determination in adjusting to his new environment, but he's candid about the learning curve he faces.
"In terms of driving style, I am still understanding what I need to do with this car to go quick because if I am honest, I am still a bit lost in terms of how to find the lap time." He further explains, "I don’t know if it’s going to come on entries, on exits, minimum speeds and that’s why yesterday’s run was important for me to understand where the lap time is coming from."
More News: F1 Testing Day 3 Grinds To A Halt After Unusual Incident
Both Sainz and Albon are regarded as skillful drivers capable of delivering valuable technical feedback, a crucial factor for Williams, but the former Ferrari driver was more interesting in complimenting his new teammate:
"Alex is one of the best guys I’ve come across in Formula 1. I think he’s an incredibly talented guy but more than anything a good human being.
"And you can tell he’s in this path with Williams where he’s trying to bring this team back to the top. The feedback that he gives, the feedback that he’s giving me about the team, the car, the way he’s helping me also understand the way the team operates and the way the technical element was going last year."
This mutual respect and teamwork are seen as vital components in their combined efforts to boost team performance and ambitions for 2025.
Williams is well aware of the competition they face from more established teams in the midfield and top standings. The signing of Sainz, combined with Albon's proficiency and consistency, is viewed as a solid step forward. This year, Williams also secured a sponsorship deal with Spanish bank Santander, bringing additional resources vital for the team's development goals.
Sainz remains optimistic, looking ahead to the upcoming races to better understand the car's dynamics.
"I feel like when I push it I can get to a decent level I still don’t know where the last two tenths of the car are. This is what I need to discover in the first five, six races as I put more soft tyres on the car to try and understand where the lap time is going to come from," he shared.
With Sainz and Albon working together, Williams hopes to see improvements on the grid.
"It’s exactly the kind of relationship and the kind of teammate I need right now in Williams because we’re going to push flat out, both of ourselves to try and bring this team back to the front. And I think Alex is the perfect guy to do that."