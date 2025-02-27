Motor Sports OnSI

Controversial Figure Spotted in Alpine Garage at F1 Testing

Dmitry Mazepin’s surprise visit to the Alpine garage during Formula 1 testing has sparked speculation about his future involvement in the sport.

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Isack Hadjar of France driving the (6) Visa Cash App Racing Bulls VCARB 02 on track during day one of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)
Dmitry Mazepin's recent appearance in the Alpine garage during Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain has led to questions about his potential future involvement in the sport. Accompanied by his 10-year-old son, who is seen as a budding racing talent, the unexpected visit has caught the attention of many in the Formula 1 community. F1 photographer Kym Illman shared the sighting to social media.

Dmitry Mazepin is no stranger to the Formula 1 world. He's known for financially backing his older son, Nikita Mazepin, during his time with the Haas F1 team as well as his company, Uralkali, joining the team as the title sponsor. Nikita's stint in Formula 1 in 2021, however, was marked by controversies both on and off the track. He raced alongside Mick Schumacher for the Haas team but failed to score any points, placing 21st in the championship.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Haas F1 ended both Nikita's contract and the team's title sponsorship with Uralkali. Dmitry Mazepin faced sanctions from the European Union, UK, and Canada, branding him part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's close circle.

Dmitry's visit to the Alpine garage has raised questions about whether it was for social purposes or if there are future announcements on the horizon.

This comes on the second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain. The teams have taken to the Bahrain International Circuit for three days of testing two weeks before the 2025 F1 season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix. The 2025 season is set to comprise of 24 Grands Prix and 6 sprint races.

2025 Formula One Season Schedule

Pre-Season Testing

  • Dates: 26-28 Feb
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
  • Circuit: Pre-Season Testing

Australia

  • Dates: 14-16 Mar
  • Location: Australia, Melbourne
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Melbourne circuit

China

  • Dates: 21-23 Mar
  • Location: China, Shanghai
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Shanghai circuit

Japan

  • Dates: 04-06 Apr
  • Location: Japan, Suzuka
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Suzuka circuit

Bahrain

  • Dates: 11-13 Apr
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Sakhir circuit

Saudi Arabia

  • Dates: 18-20 Apr
  • Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Jeddah circuit

Miami

  • Dates: 02-04 May
  • Location: Miami, Miami
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Miami circuit

Emilia-Romagna

  • Dates: 16-18 May
  • Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
  • Circuit: Imola circuit

Monaco

  • Dates: 23-25 May
  • Location: Monaco, Monaco
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
  • Circuit: Monaco circuit

Spain

  • Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
  • Location: Spain, Barcelona
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
  • Circuit: Barcelona circuit

Canada

  • Dates: 13-15 Jun
  • Location: Canada, Montréal
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
  • Circuit: Montréal circuit

Austria

  • Dates: 27-29 Jun
  • Location: Austria, Spielberg
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spielberg circuit

Great Britain

  • Dates: 04-06 Jul
  • Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Silverstone circuit

Belgium

  • Dates: 25-27 Jul
  • Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Hungary

  • Dates: 01-03 Aug
  • Location: Hungary, Budapest
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Budapest circuit

Netherlands

  • Dates: 29-31 Aug
  • Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Zandvoort circuit

Italy

  • Dates: 05-07 Sep
  • Location: Italy, Monza
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
  • Circuit: Monza circuit

Azerbaijan

  • Dates: 19-21 Sep
  • Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Baku circuit

Singapore

  • Dates: 03-05 Oct
  • Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Marina Bay circuit

United States

  • Dates: 17-19 Oct
  • Location: United States, Austin
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Austin circuit

Mexico

  • Dates: 24-26 Oct
  • Location: Mexico, Mexico City
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
  • Circuit: Mexico City circuit

Brazil

  • Dates: 07-09 Nov
  • Location: Brazil, São Paulo
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
  • Circuit: São Paulo circuit

Las Vegas

  • Dates: 20-22 Nov
  • Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Las Vegas circuit

Qatar

  • Dates: 28-30 Nov
  • Location: Qatar, Lusail
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Lusail circuit

Abu Dhabi

  • Dates: 05-07 Dec
  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Yas Island circuit
