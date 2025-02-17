Formula E Driver Goes Unpunished After Profanity-Laden Radio Rant Despite FIA Crackdown
In the recent Formula E race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dan Ticktum found himself in the spotlight not for his driving but for a profanity-laden outburst on the team radio. Despite his comments, Ticktum faced no penalties, which is in stark contrast to how similar situations have been handled in other motorsport events governed by the FIA.
As a driver for the Kira team, Ticktum's frustration arose when technical issues prevented him from using the newly introduced "Pit Boost" technology, a system designed to recharge electric race cars for added speed boosts. Unfortunately, Ticktum wasn't the only one grappling with this new technology, as other teams faced similar challenges with its initial implementation.
More News: Fans In Uproar After FIA Issues Staggering Fine To WRC Driver For Swearing
The driver ranted over the team radio, stating:
"Can we just try and not do that and risk it? Because we're going to lose the whole f***ing race because of that."
Responding to his engineer, he added:
"Oh for f***s sake man, f***ing hell. Right, Mode 0 when I stop? Hello? Mode 0 when I stop? F*** this s**t, I box now."
"Why? Why [are we replacing the wing]? No, just get on with it! What the f*** are we doing? F***ing hell, what a s**t show. I'm getting off, f***ing hell. No, oh! Guys I'm getting out. F***ing hell. Oh my God. Why? Why are we changing the wing? What the f***ing hell has just happened? Please bring me in."
While a racing incident like this is not entirely unusual, it does seem to highlight the inconsistency of regulatory enforcement by the FIA. Just months before, four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen received substantial penalties for swearing at his car during a press conference. Meanwhile, Ticktum's outburst was not addressed, even as FIA rules for professional conduct were updated in January to include punitive measures for unprofessional language.
More News: Ducati Manager Unconcerned About Potential Rivalry Among Factory Riders
In another discipline, the World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux faced a penalty for his less severe language. "We f***ed up," was the extent of his publicly broadcasted frustration, yet it garnered a €10,000 penalty.
The lack of a consistent approach raises questions about the implications for other championships. As rules apply unevenly across different racing divisions, drivers in Formula 1 may find themselves questioning penalties and challenging FIA’s consistency.