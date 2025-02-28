Lewis Hamilton Reveals His McLaren And Red Bull Predictions
Lewis Hamilton, now driving under the Italian flag, has shared his thoughts on the latest Formula 1 testing sessions in Bahrain. He offered his insight into the strong performances by McLaren and Red Bull, especially noting McLaren's potential to become a championship contender this year once again.
Hamilton, who surprised us all when he moved to Ferrari earlier this year, made sure to add the standard pre-season testing caveat.
Over the past few years, McLaren has made noticeable progress. Their mid-season rally in 2023 led to numerous podium finishes for drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. They ended up fourth in the Constructors' Championship, just missing out on third place to Ferrari. This upward trajectory continued, as they eventually took the Constructor's Championship in 2024.
More News: McLaren's MCL39 Ticks All The Boxes For Lando Norris But One Key Area Remains To Be Addressed
Testing took place today at the Bahrain International Circuit, a staple in the F1 calendar known for its varied layout and warm climate. During the recent sessions, the temperature in Bahrain significantly affected lap times, meaning it wasn't quite business as usual for the teams.
Hamilton was asked about his thoughts, and he gave viewers his thoughts on McLaren's consistent pace, particularly during long runs on day two. Many in the F1 paddock praised this showing as evidence of McLaren's potential this season. In addition to McLaren, Hamilton acknowledged Max Verstappen's performance, seeing it as rather potent.
Yes, the McLaren did a great run yesterday," he said. "And I think also Max did a decent one today, given that even with the temperatures." There are, of course, plenty of variables over testing:
"Again, it's hard to know what fuel loads everyone is running as we're all doing different, our own programmes, so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt."
Hamilton, from his newly chosen vantage point at Ferrari, likened McLaren's speed to Red Bull's past dominance. In recent seasons, Red Bull, spearheaded by reigning champion Max Verstappen, has been a force to reckon with. Their near-total dominance in 2023, winning the majority of races and Verstappen clinching his third World Championship, sets a high bar.
Meanwhile, at the Scuderia, Hamilton was acclimating to his new team dynamics and machinery, completing long runs with the SF-25 car. His recent move from Mercedes, where he spent over a decade, was seen as a major shift in the racing. Ferrari is banking on this partnership with the 7-time champion to boost their performance and return to championship contention. They finished second in the 2024 Constructors' Championship, showing plenty of promise. Hamilton may have made a good move here.
Bear in mind, testing is not always a clear indicator of season performance. Pre-season sessions allow teams to work out reliability kinks and evaluate how their cars behave under different conditions, so it can be tricky to decipher the full picture.
In looking at McLaren's pace, Hamilton stated: "if not the quickest, as with Red Bull, who dominated for many, many years. So for us, we're just trying to improve."