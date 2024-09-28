McLaren Teases Successor Of The Mighty P1 Hypercar: The W1
McLaren has teased the successor to its legendary P1 hybrid hypercar on its official website and YouTube, highlighting the continuation of its '1' car lineage. The video opens with clips of the iconic McLaren F1, which marked the beginning of a remarkable era for the British manufacturer.
The official reveal of the car is scheduled for 13:00 BST on Sunday, October 6, 2024, a significant date for the Papaya brand as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of McLaren's first Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship. This milestone also honors former F1 driver Emerson Fittipaldi, who clinched the 1974 World Drivers' Championship with McLaren.
Quite obviously, the W1 is expected to pack a lot more tech, oomph, and aero wizardry, enabling it to exceed the P1's impressive performance metrics of 900 Nm of torque and 916 PS of power, achieving top speeds of up to 350 kph (217 mph). It is also likely to continue the trend of its hybrid powertrain. Revealing details about the W1 on its website, McLaren stated:
"Today we have confirmed the next chapter in the extraordinary story of its legendary '1' car lineage. Our new supercar, named McLaren W1, will be revealed at 13:00 BST on Sunday, 6 October 2024.
"The W1 name celebrates our World Championship mindset, with the public reveal date marking the 50th anniversary of McLaren winning its first Formula 1 Constructors' World Championship, and Emerson Fittipaldi winning the 1974 World Drivers' Championship with McLaren. The McLaren W1, is a successor to the iconic McLaren F1, and the era-defining McLaren P1™."
McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters said, as quoted by Driven:
“The McLaren W1 is defined by real principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.”
According to Automotive News, insider sources familiar with the W1 have characterized it as a combination of the P1 and the Senna, with an expected price tag of $2.2 million and a limited production run of fewer than 400 units. This new model will be a hybrid, similar to the P1 from a decade ago, and will feature a newly developed V8 engine. Additionally, it will incorporate an electric component utilizing a lightweight battery designed with inspiration from Formula 1 technology, which is said to reduce the weight of the hybrid's electrical system by approximately 70 percent compared to that of the Artura.
The report further indicates that the powertrain is anticipated to deliver around 1,200 horsepower in total. Similar to the P1, the W1 is expected to feature a roof-mounted air intake designed to optimize oxygen flow to the V8 engine, maximizing power output. The new hypercar will also incorporate active shutters in the air channels adjacent to the headlights, allowing the car to adjust airflow based on driving conditions.