Richard Hammond Reveals Heartbreaking Split From Wife In Emotional Post
Former Top Gear and The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond has announced a shocking change in his personal life as he and his wife, Mindy Hammond, publicly revealed their plans to divorce after a 28-year relationship, of which 23 years were spent in marriage.
The announcement was made through a joint statement on Richard Hammond's X account. In their statement, Richard and Mindy Hammond acknowledged the time they spent as a family over Christmas, while pointing out that their family structure will be different moving forward into the new year. They shared their gratitude for the years they spent together and pride in their daughters who they love dearly. They wrote:
"A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.
"Our marriage is coming to end, but we’ve had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.
"We will always be in each other’s lives and are proud of the family we created.
"We won’t be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."
The Hammonds have lived in Weston-under-Penyard, Herefordshire, long before this announcement, and reports are surfacing that Mindy is seeking to retain Bollitree Castle, their home, as part of the divorce proceedings.
Richard Hammond is recognized for his significant contributions to television and media, particularly with his role as a host on the popular BBC series "Top Gear," and more recently, "The Grand Tour," both of which were alongisde Jeremy Clarkson and James May. Hammond's prominence drew media attention to his family, although he and Mindy have generally managed to keep a balance between public and private life.
In addition to his media career, one of the most significant events in Hammond's life was his severe 2006 car accident on the set of "Top Gear," which resulted in a serious brain injury. This incident placed a huge amount of stress on his personal and family life, with memories of Mindy helping to manage Richard’s long recovery. The couple had to adjust to a new normal, particularly when Hammond grappled with memory and cognitive challenges due to his injuries.
Richard and Mindy claimed that despite the end of their marriage, they remain bound by respect and deep affection. They have confirmed that they will not be releasing any further statements at this time.