Leaked Images Of Liverpool's Kit For The 2025/26 Season By Adidas With Champions League Badges
Reported in April by FootyHeadlines, Liverpool are set to make the switch from Nike to Adidas from the start of the 2025/2026 season, leading to a lot of speculation over potential kit concepts fans could see.
Liverpool signed with Nike from the start of the 2020/2021 season after winning their first Premier League title, ditching New Balance for a £30million annual deal with the American company.
The Anfield club took New Balance to court over their switch to Nike, as the Boston manufacturing company argued that they were entitled to renew their partnership with Liverpool if they agreed to match their competitor's offer.
In October 2019 Liverpool won their case against New Balance. The club argued New Balance were unable to match Nike's offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of products, and the High Court judge ruled in their favour.
The 'Champions Elect' in England announced their upcoming partnership with Nike early in January 2020 and have been partnered with them ever since. Liverpool have been provided with three kits and numerous different merchandise items every season for five years now.
However, it is looking more likely that Liverpool are set to return to Adidas, who were with the club on two different occasions, from 1985-1996, and again from 2006-2012.
Recently leaked on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans get to take a look at their likely home kit for next season in the flesh, as opposed to as a digital concept design.
Under LFCTransferRoom's post about the leaks on X, one fan said: "Take all my money." Another commenting: "Finally we're getting decent kits after Nike were the biggest disappointment ever."
Fans online have noted that the kit looks very similar to Liverpool's 2006-2008 home kit, during the club's most recent spell with the manufacturer.
