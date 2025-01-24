Liverpool FC ON SI

Leaked Images Of Liverpool's Kit For The 2025/26 Season By Adidas With Champions League Badges

The Anfield club are set to make the multi-million pound switch to Adidas from the start of next season. Ending their five year agreement with the American manufacturer Nike.

Daniel Hawthorne

Leaked Liverpool kit for the 2025/2026 season
Leaked Liverpool kit for the 2025/2026 season / Adidas
Reported in April by FootyHeadlines, Liverpool are set to make the switch from Nike to Adidas from the start of the 2025/2026 season, leading to a lot of speculation over potential kit concepts fans could see.

Liverpool signed with Nike from the start of the 2020/2021 season after winning their first Premier League title, ditching New Balance for a £30million annual deal with the American company.

The Anfield club took New Balance to court over their switch to Nike, as the Boston manufacturing company argued that they were entitled to renew their partnership with Liverpool if they agreed to match their competitor's offer.

Sadio Mane Liverpool
Football - 2019 / 2020 Premier League - Liverpool vs. AFC Bournemouth Liverpool s Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his sides first goal , at Anfield. / IMAGO / Colorsport

In October 2019 Liverpool won their case against New Balance. The club argued New Balance were unable to match Nike's offer in relation to the marketing and distribution of products, and the High Court judge ruled in their favour.

The 'Champions Elect' in England announced their upcoming partnership with Nike early in January 2020 and have been partnered with them ever since. Liverpool have been provided with three kits and numerous different merchandise items every season for five years now.

Jordan Henderson Liverpool
UEFA Champions League Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg One match between Liverpool and Villarreal at Anfield on April 27, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

However, it is looking more likely that Liverpool are set to return to Adidas, who were with the club on two different occasions, from 1985-1996, and again from 2006-2012.

Recently leaked on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans get to take a look at their likely home kit for next season in the flesh, as opposed to as a digital concept design.

Gerrard Torres Liverpool
Steven Gerrard (li.) und Fernando Torres (beide Liverpool) - Torjubel - Fußball EC 1 Herren Champions League 2007/2008, FC Liverpool Gruppe Mailand Freude, Begeisterung, Fußball EC 1 Herren Champions League 2007/2008, FC Liverpool Gruppe Mailand Freude, Begeisterung, / IMAGO / Buzzi

Under LFCTransferRoom's post about the leaks on X, one fan said: "Take all my money." Another commenting: "Finally we're getting decent kits after Nike were the biggest disappointment ever."

Fans online have noted that the kit looks very similar to Liverpool's 2006-2008 home kit, during the club's most recent spell with the manufacturer.

Published
Daniel Hawthorne
DANIEL HAWTHORNE

An aspiring journalist with 5 years of experience, sharing insights and stories for LFC Transfer Room.

