Liverpool Trying To Make Trent Alexander-Arnold The Highest-Paid England Player In The Premier League - Report
According to a report, Liverpool want to make Trent Alexander-Arnold the highest-paid England player in the Premier League.
Over recent weeks, several outlets have claimed that the right-back is keen to join up with international teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid next season and that he has already turned down multiple offers to extend his stay on Merseyside.
Reds supporters are, therefore, worried that they could lose one of their biggest names and that anxiety is compounded by the fact that Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also have just over six months left on their deals and could also leave for free next summer.
Graeme Bailey is claiming, however, that the Anfield hierarchy is not holding back in negotiations and wants to make the 26-year-old the highest-paid England player in the Premier League, putting his wages on par with Salah.
The reporter also suggests in an article in TBR Football that chiefs at Liverpool remain positive that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new deal at his boyhood club.
The next few weeks are now critical as Liverpool try to tie down three of their biggest players as they know from the start of January, they will be free to talk to overseas clubs regarding potential moves next summer.