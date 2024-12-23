"No Deadline At All" - Virgil van Dijk Offers Fresh Update On Liverpool Contract Situation
Virgil van Dijk has provided the latest update regarding his Liverpool future as he enters the final six months of his current contract. The Reds captain together with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season.
All three players will be free to speak with other foreign clubs from next week as it stands. Arne Slot is desperate to retain the services of the trio while the club have offered them new deals.
Salah, who bagged a brace and registered two assists in the 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday gave nothing away when asked about his Liverpool future. He told Sky Sports: 'No, no'. 'Records? It's great to achieve that at such a big club. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it."
Alexander-Arnold also remained tight-lipped on his contract situation at Liverpool, with Real Madrid showing keen interest in signing the Reds vice-captain on a free transfer next summer.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the England international said: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”
Van Dijk, however, said there is no deadline on when a new contract can be agreed at Anfield. There has been no movement on a new contract being offered so far. He said as quoted by the Mirror: “There is no deadline at all. I’ll see what the future holds. I focus fully on Leicester.”
The Liverpool captain has also urged Mohamed Salah to maintain his fine form this season, having netted 18 goals for the club across all competitiosn. The 32-year-old is now fourth on the all-time list of scorers for the Reds with 229.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Van Dijk said. “He’s a very special athlete. He’s done amazingly for the club. And hopefully he can play his best season ever for the club. Stay important with his goals and assists and be clinical.
“But we need always the complete performance from him. All the defensive work he can put in for us as well is very important as well for the last line, the goalkeeper, he has to keep going and I think he will.
“He is a professional. We’ve been there, he’s been there, so onto the next. And next season? I don’t know.”
