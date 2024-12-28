Liverpool Keeping Close Tabs On Premier League Star With “Big” January Deal Realistic Possibility
The January transfer window opens next week and several players continue to be linked with a move to Liverpool. The Reds could be active after a quiet summer which saw them make only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Arne Slot's side are competing on all fronts this season and making new additions will help strengthen the squad for the second-half of the season while the club also sort out the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool have offered all three players new contracts and Slot has confirmed that the Reds are in ‘constant’ dialogue with the trio over new deals. Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah are just days away from being able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.
Slot said: "If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now. But in general, I don’t talk about contract situations here and it would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, that’s in a different moment.
"Keep asking because that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me. It’s clear that from the first of January maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens.
"As long as they keep performing like this, the manager, or head coach I have to say, is happy with them."
Liverpool are keen on extending the contracts of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah, however, they have also set sights on new players ahead of the transfer window. The Reds have been linked with a host of left-backs as a possible replacement for Andy Robertson.
Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies have attracted interest from Liverpool. According to Football Insider, the Reds are keeping close tabs on Fulham's Antonee Robinson with a “big” January deal a realistic possibility.
The report claims that the USA international will likely want to join an elite club either in January or next summer as Fulham are expected to face a battle to keep hold of the 27-year-old in January. He has four years left on his remaining contract.
Robinson has established himself as a key player for Marco Silva’s side, racking up 169 appearances across all competitions at Craven Cottage over the past four years. This season, he has registered six assists in 18 games for the Cottagers.
