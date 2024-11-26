Liverpool Tried To Sign Real Madrid Midfielder In 2023, Making A 'Very Serious Offer'
Ahead of the huge UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, a report has emerged suggesting that the Reds tried to sign one of Carlo Ancelotti's most influential players.
The two teams meet in very different circumstances, with Arne Slot's team at the top of the table in Europe's premier competition but with Los Blancos struggling down in 18th place and in desperate need of a victory.
Teams must finish in the top eight to move straight to the quarter-finals, so the stakes will be high as the finalists from 2018 and 2022 meet again.
After Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departed Merseyside in the summer of 2023, Jurgen Klopp oversaw a complete overhaul of his midfield with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.
According to Jorge Picon, however, it appears that the Anfield hierarchy had eyes for another midfielder, Uruguayan Federico Valverde.
The reporter for Relevo claims that Liverpool made a 'very serious offer', but the 26-year-old turned down the move.
Valverde would appear to have been a perfect fit in a midfield under Klopp, so it is no surprise to see this now being reported.
The move never materialised, however, and Valverde has gone on to help the Spanish giants to even more success in La Liga and the Champions League.
The encounter at Anfield on Wednesday promises to be a great one.