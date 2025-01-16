Manchester City Agree Deal To Sign Liverpool Target As Busy January Transfer Window Continues
According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are about to make three signings including that of a Liverpool target.
The Premier League champions have endured a torrid first half of the season and sit in sixth place in the table, twelve points behind leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand.
As Pep Guardiola attempts to get his flagging team back on track, he has looked to the transfer market for help.
Deals have already been agreed for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov and Palmeiras' Vitor Reis and Romano is now claiming that City have agreed a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.
Mohamed Salah's international teammate had been linked with a move to Liverpool but the transfer specialist claims that a deal is now in place between the two clubs, and Marmoush has agreed to a five-year deal at the Etihad.
City and Guardiola are going big to try and resurrect their season and that may not be the end of the spending with Romano also suggesting they have scheduled contact with Juventus about Andrea Cambiaso.