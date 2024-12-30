Ranked: Top Five Free Transfers Liverpool Could Make
Liverpool have their own dilemma with expiring contracts, as three key stars, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander, are all out of contract in the summer.
However, this also brings the opportunity for new investments into the club so let's take a look into the top five free transfers the Reds could seal next summer.
READ MORE: Mohamed Salah Provides Concerning Update On Liverpool Contract Situation After Outstanding Victory Against West Ham
5) Olivier Boscagli (PSV Eindhoven)
Arne Slot could be tempted to dip into his former league, Eredivisie, for a new centre-half, and PSV Eindhoven's Olivier Boscagli stands out. His team won the league last season and are currently top again.
Liverpool currently have Virgil van Dijk (out of contract next summer), Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah at centre-back but any departure would require someone needing to come in to fiil the gap.
It's certainly one to keep an eye on...
4) Angel Gomes (LOSC Lille)
Aside from his connections to Manchester United, Angel Gomes fits the profile of player Liverpool will be looking at for their midfield. Having made himself a regular in the England national team setup under Lee Carsley, the 24-year-old is quality on the ball whilst also having the physicality to play in the Premier League.
Gomes would be expected to fill in as a central midfielder, where Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai play for the Reds. Maybe another defensive midfield cover for Ryan Gravenberch would be more realistic instead, with Wataru Endo's Anfield future in doubt.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Reacts To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Message During Liverpool Celebration
3) Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
This one has massive similarities to Joel Matip's free transfer from Schalke to the Reds in 2016 which was one of the earlier deals in the Jurgen Klopp era. Jonathan Tah could be a massive asset for Arne Slot.
Despite turning 29 in February, the German international has only missed six games through injury in the past five seasons and having played under Xabi Alonso, he will be used to a high back line and an attacking style of play.
With Tah out of contract and available to sign a pre-contract agreement in January, he could be a perfect addition to the squad.
2) Jonahan David (LOSC Lille)
The second Lille player to feature in this ranking but this time it's a striker in Jonathan David. Liverpool do seem to lack an out-and-out number nine and with Darwin Nunez not entirely convincing, David could be wanted at Anfield.
Earlier reports have already suggested the Canadian is a target for the Reds, although the club are not alone in their pursuit of him, as English sides Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa all hold interest.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Provides Worrying Update On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez After Hamstring Injury
1) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
It goes without saying how good Alphonso Davies would be for Liverpool.
Andy Robertson has struggled in recent months, so a new signing at left-back looks to be a priority for the club. However, the Canadian international would come with high wages and hefty agent fees which will make a deal difficult to strike.
Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, Davies looks more set for Real Madrid, who will have no issue on the money front.