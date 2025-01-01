Trent Alexander-Arnold Wants To Leave Liverpool On 'The Best Possible Terms' Amid Real Madrid Interest
After Liverpool rejected a move by Real Madrid on Tuesday to secure defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on a January transfer, supporters are anxiously awaiting further developments.
The England international is out of contract next summer, and despite being in talks with the Anfield hierarchy about extending his stay at his boyhood club, he continues to be linked with a move to Los Blancos.
Whilst it was expected that Madrid would try to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the 26-year-old now that the January transfer window has opened, chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu upped the ante on Tuesday when they approached Liverpool to try and sign the defender in January.
The offer was rejected out of sight, but the possibility remains that the Reds could lose the generational talent for free at the end of the season, with the La Liga team said to be confident on the move.
Should Alexander-Arnold decide to depart, Relevo are reporting that he would want to leave the Merseyside club on 'the best possible terms'.
The outlet also claims that whilst Liverpool continue to try and convince him to stay, he could put pen to paper to confirm a move in the coming days, with Madrid keen to close out a deal before he has a chance to change his mind.