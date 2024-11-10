Wataru Endo Price Tag Revealed As AC Milan Eye January Move For Liverpool Midfielder
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo could leave the club as his price tag has been revealed with several clubs interested in making a move in the January transfer window.
Endo, who joined the Reds from Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 was a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's engine room alongside fellow signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.
The 31-year-old racked up 43 appearances and made four goal contributions for Liverpool as they won the Carabao Cup and qualified for this season's Champions League.
He also helped the Meyersiders reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League, losing to eventual winners Atalanta in a two-legged tie.
Following the exit of Klopp at the end of last season and the arrival of Arne Slot, Endo has struggled for playing time this campaign.
He has three years left on his remaining contract.
Despite lack of regular playing time this campaign, several clubs are interested in signing the Japan skipper this January.
According to Caught Offside, Endo is valued between £12.5million to £14.9million (€15million to 18million) and AC Milan are interested in signing him.
Milan believe that his skills will add significant value to their squad and their midfield.
Last summer, Liverpool rejected a bid worth £11.8million from Marseille for the defensive midfielder, having failed to bring in Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi.
Endo has made just eight appearances for Liverpool this term across all competitions.
Aside Milan, Premier League clubs Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers , and Ipswich have also shown interest in the Japan international.
Scottish champions Celtic are also monitoring Endo ahead of the winter transfer window which opens in less than two months.
Arne Slot earlier praised Endo's professionalism after the midfielder made a brief cameo in the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.
“I think that is one of the most positive things I see in this team, that even if a player comes in five to seven minutes – such a big player, captain of his country, coming in five minutes before the end – [he gives his all],” the head coach said.
“I sometimes, at certain clubs or other teams, see then a player coming in a bit like ‘you only use me for five or seven minutes?’.
“But if you look at how Wata came in now, how good he was on the ball but also the second balls that he won, he had only in these seven minutes a very good impact.
“I think that tells you a lot about team cohesion, but definitely also about the person.
“Wata, with only playing five minutes, he gives that performance – that says a lot about him as a person.”