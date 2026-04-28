The 10 Best Players of Premier League Gameweek 34—Ranked

The FA Cup semifinals meant gameweek 34 of the Premier League season was split across seven days—plenty of time to cram in an overload of chaos.

Liam Rosenior’s departure from Chelsea kicked things off, before Arsenal and Manchester City exchanged leads in the title race, and we even saw some late drama in a relegation race that is looking increasingly bleak for Tottenham Hotspur.

Here are the top 10 performers from a wild week according to FotMob’s player ratings.

10. Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

Igor Jesus made his influence count. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.4



Nottingham Forest’s 5–0 thumping of Sunderland was the biggest shock of the week. Vítor Pereira’s side netted four goals in the first half, the last of which was scored by Brazilian striker Igor Jesus.



Jesus only touched the ball 19 times in his 67 minutes on the pitch—the fewest among Forest’s starters—but still managed to walk away with a goal, an assist and a deflected strike which ended up as an own goal.

9. Joachim Andersen (Fulham)

Joachim Andersen was made to work hard. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.4



Fulham’s hopes of European qualification received a huge boost with a 1–0 win over Aston Villa. The Cottagers managed just 39% possession at home, depending on heroic efforts from the likes of Joachim Andersen at the back.



Nobody managed more tackles (four), interceptions (four) or clearances (seven) than Andersen, who was made to work incredibly hard to keep out the top-four hopefuls.

8. Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton)

Ferdi Kadıoğlu impacted the game at both ends. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Rating: 8.5



Brighton & Hove Albion fans were rightly in a joyous mood as they humiliated Chelsea right at the start of the round, inadvertently putting the nail in Liam Rosenior’s coffin with an emphatic 3–0 triumph.



The Seagulls had a number of top performers, led by opening goalscorer Ferdi Kadıoğlu. The left back somehow ended the game leading the way for both shots on target (three) and interceptions (three), proving just how much of an all-round threat he way.

7. Rayan Cherki (Man City)

Rayan Cherki was at his creative best. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Rating: 8.5



Manchester City left their 1–0 win over Burnley disappointed not to have racked up more goals. Their profligacy was not for a lack of trying from Rayan Cherki.



Nobody created more than the eight chances Cherki laid on a plate for his teammates in another excellent performance which showed exactly why Pep Guardiola is willing to overlook his shortcomings.

6. Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Bernardo Silva has dazzled in his new role. | MB Media/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Leading the way for Man City was Bernardo Silva, who was the only person to come close to Cherki’s chance creation numbers (seven).



The Portuguese playmaker has redesigned himself as a defensive midfielder in a recent weeks, combining that elite eye for a pass with a team-high 12 defensive contributions. His departure this summer is going to hit City far harder than most realize.

5. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Morgan Gibbs-White has been in sensational form. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.6



Another week, another starring performance by Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. He may not have matched his three-goal haul from last week, but the Englishman still stole the show for his team.



Gibbs-White had one shot. He scored. Gibbs-White created one chance. He got an assist. A ruthlessly efficient performance and one which has effectively assured his side’s survival in the Premier League.

4. Martin Dúbravka (Burnley)

Man City kept Martin Dúbravka busy. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



As mentioned previously, Man City were out for blood against Burnley. Goal difference could end up deciding the Premier League title race and Guardiola’s side clearly knew that, raining down 28 shots on Martin Dúbravka’s goal.



He may have conceded one, but Dúbravka walked away with eight saves to his name, preventing a total expected goals of 2.16. That performance could be one we look back on in a few weeks if such fine margins do decide the winner of the title.

3. Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Two assists for Alexis Mac Allister. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



Alexis Mac Allister has received plenty of criticism for his performances this season as one of many Liverpool stars to fall short of expectations. He reminded everybody what he’s really about in Saturday’s 3–1 win over Crystal Palace.



After some good fortune handed him the assist for Alexander Isak’s opening goal, Mac Allister earned a second assist with a delightful touch for Florian Wirtz to round out the scoring in stoppage time.

2. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

The assists have been racking up for Jarrod Bowen. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rating: 8.7



It’s crunch time for West Ham United. Every point counts in the battle against relegation, and so the Hammers need their biggest names to step up and answer the challenge. Jarrod Bowen gleefully accepted the call on Sunday.



West Ham’s talisman has been on a tear in 2026, recording his eighth and ninth assists in his last 12 games to drag his side to a huge 2–1 victory over Everton. That’s a record-breaking pace that few players have ever been able to match.

1. Casemiro (Man Utd)

Casemiro will leave Man Utd this summer. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rating: 8.8



Manchester United fans are crying out for “one more year” from Casemiro, and it’s not hard to understand why.



Casemiro opened the scoring in his side’s 2–1 win over Brentford on Monday, but that was only the start of another brilliant performance which included a ludicrous 25 defensive contributions. Among those were 10 tackles, more than the entire Brentford team combined.

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