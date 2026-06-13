2026 World Cup Daily: TV Guide, Latest News As Brazil Enters the Show

The World Cup has already delivered two days of unbridled drama and a third helping of entertainment will be served up on Saturday.

All three hosts have kicked off their campaigns, Canada the only side failing to win after its hard-fought 1–1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina. Profligacy will be rued in the aftermath of the stalemate, but Mexico and the USMNT cannot relate after convincing victories over South Africa and Paraguay respectively.

The North Americans are all well positioned to qualify for the knockout stage and eight nations are aiming to follow in their footsteps during four matches on Saturday (and Sunday, depending on location).

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Record champions Brazil will steal the bulk of attention as it prepares for a challenging World Cup opener against African giants Morocco, while Scotland is aiming to avoid an upset at the hands of surprise qualifiers Haiti elsewhere in Group C.

Qatar and Switzerland know they can leap to the summit of Group B with victory and both Australia and Türkiye will be fighting to match the USMNT’s result in Group D.

With plenty of action to sink one’s teeth into, here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the day’s matches.

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Switzerland is favorite in Group B. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Location : Santa Clara, United States

: Santa Clara, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

After Canada’s draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina, top spot is up for grabs in Group B. Switzerland is favorite to secure it come the full-time whistle in Santa Clara, the Europeans projected to swat Qatar aside with little fuss, but the World Cup always has the propensity to produce shocks.

Thirty-seven positions separate the 2022 tournament hosts and 19th-placed Switzerland in the FIFA rankings, the latter boasting immense World Cup experience across a roster brimming with talent. Granit Xhaka, Gregor Kobel and Manuel Akanji are just some of the names operating at the highest level.

Qatar’s team is made up almost exclusively of players representing clubs within the country, which is potentially problematic for its manager Julen Lopetegui. There’s a dearth of quality in the Spaniard’s squad.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

Brazil vs. Morocco

Brazil warmed up with two wins. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Location : East Rutherford, United States

: East Rutherford, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST

: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST Full Match Preview and Predictions

Brazil vs. Morocco is the competition’s first true battle of heavyweights. The former is ranked sixth in the world and the latter just one place behind having enjoyed a phenomenal few years which brought a trip to the 2022 World Cup semifinals and victory in the most recent Africa Cup of Nations—pending any further controversies.

Brazil will naturally be the favorite for the game given its heritage and the quality across Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, possessing the superstars capable of deciding a match at a moment’s notice. Twenty-four years on from the Seleção’s most recent world title, expectations are high as supporters desperately will the nation back to soccer’s summit.

Morocco will be confident of disrupting Brazil’s party, though. Having moved to a more expressive play style under Mohamed Ouahbi, the North Africans could fight flair with flair at MetLife Stadium, knowing perfection will be required to get anything from a challenging opener.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Haiti vs. Scotland

Scotland returns after a 28-year absence. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Location : Foxborough, United States

: Foxborough, United States Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13 / Sunday, June 14

: Saturday, June 13 / Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 14)

: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST (June 14) Full Match Preview and Predictions

Haiti and Scotland have both experienced excruciating waits for their World Cup comebacks. 1974 was the last tournament in which the Caribbean side appeared, while a 28-year absence has been brought to an end by Steve Clarke’s current crop.

Still, the travelling Tartan Army should be celebrating at the end of the clash at Gillette Stadium, Haiti needing a minor miracle to avoid defeat against a nation ranked 41 places above it.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia vs. Türkiye

Australia will be keen to match USA’s result. | SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Location : Vancouver, Canada

: Vancouver, Canada Stadium : BC Place

: BC Place Date : Saturday, June 13 / Sunday, June 14

: Saturday, June 13 / Sunday, June 14 Kick-off Time : 12 a.m. ET (June 14) / 9 p.m. PT (June 13) / 5 a.m. BST (June 14)

: 12 a.m. ET (June 14) / 9 p.m. PT (June 13) / 5 a.m. BST (June 14) Full Match Preview and Predictions

The late kick-off sees Australia face Türkiye in Group D’s other fixture, both teams trying to keep pace with the USMNT after yesterday’s outstanding showing against Paraguay.

Somewhat surprisingly, this is only Türkiye’s third World Cup appearance, and its first since collecting bronze at the 2002 tournament. Expectations are lofty, however, with Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız the poster boys of an exciting squad led by Vincenzo Montella.

The UEFA representatives are predicted to triumph relatively comfortably, but Australia can’t be underestimated. What it lacks in star quality it makes up for in experience, the Socceroos competing at their sixth successive World Cup.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

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