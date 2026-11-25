Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven would consider leaving the club in January, a report has revealed, amid fears the team’s ongoing slump will harm his future prospects.

United are already looking to the transfer market in search of defensive reinforcements this winter, with at least one new center back expected to be signed. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey is believed to be high on Mauricio Pochettino’s list of targets, although the Nigerian has suggested he favors signing a new contract at Craven Cottage.

Pochettino’s defensive concerns have, BBC Sport report, left Heaven fearing for his chances. The 20-year-old fears the new manager is likely to prefer more experienced players in his position even without the prospect of new signings dumping him further down the pecking order.

Heaven is thought to favor a loan exit from Old Trafford, but the report notes he would be open to the right permanent transfer.

Fulham and Barcelona are both credited with interest in Heaven, having both failed to sign the young defender when he left Arsenal in early 2025.

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Should Man Utd Let Heaven Leave?

Heaven could force United into a tough decision. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

There is a sense of irony about Heaven’s belief that United’s current struggles could impact his prospects, considering it is those same issues in defense that have allowed him to make 32 appearances for the Red Devils.

Heaven is the youngest of a defensive group that, including himself, features five center backs. Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have all had various reasons for unreliability over the past two years, with Heaven doing a mixed job of taking advantage thus far at a point in his career in which very few players of his age are regular starters for England’s elite.

That being said, he has every reason to be concerned by his prospects. Pochettino seemingly wants a new center back in January and, assuming his wish is granted, that new signing could become an immediate starter. That leaves one regular spot open in Pochettino’s preferred lineup, and it is not unreasonable to suggest the more experienced figures will be prioritized as the new manager seeks to drag his side out of a relegation battle.

In Pochettino’s first match in charge, he used all four of his more-senior center backs at one point, with Heaven the only one to watch the entire 4–0 defeat to Liverpool on the bench.

While Heaven’s versatility—he can also play at left back—is useful, United would be wise to look for a loan exit for the youngster, who needs minutes to develop and should receive plenty of interest from the Premier League and across Europe.

Considering a permanent exit feels a step too far, although much will depend on Heaven’s personal stance. If he is pushing for an exit, United should be able to find a buyer prepared to pay handsomely for a young, left-footed defender with two years of Premier League experience under his belt.

That sort of money could even fund the signing of a replacement, although United have plenty of players they should be pushing toward the exit door before Heaven. Unfortunately, most of those alternatives would prove far tougher to sell.