The 10 Breakout Stars of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The World Cup is not always about the biggest stars playing on the biggest stage.

Of course, people will always want to see Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé—Erling Haaland joined them at the tournament for the first time in 2026.

But World Cup stories run deeper. They’re about players who were not household names at the start, but end up leaving with a new kind of global reputation and notoriety.

This summer’s competition was no different, building the careers of players from across the world as they battled to help their respective countries achieve soccer supremacy.

Vozinha

Spain found no way past Vozinha. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

If it’s possible to even have a “breakout” tournament at 40 years of age, Vozinha certainly did it. The Cabo Verde goalkeeper has spent an entire career out of soccer’s brightest spotlights and came into the World Cup off the back of two seasons in Portugal’s second tier.

But he captured the imagination of the global public, frustrating eventual champion Spain in a group opener that set Cabo Verde on the way to going undefeated in the opening round. That remarkable shutout became two in the next match against Saudi Arabia, while Vozinha made eight saves against Argentina in the round of 32 to keep his team in the match into extra time.

There has been all sorts of speculation about the doors this World Cup could open for his club career, including links with Inter Miami. For now, he remains a free agent.

Tim Payne

Tim Payne commanded unexpected viral attention. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

New Zealand defender Tim Payne became a global name for a very different reason this summer.

He transferred from Wellington Phoenix to Club Olimpia in Paraguay just after the World Cup had begun, costing his new team around $500,000. At that point, the 32-year-old had already gone viral after a video by an Argentine influencer encouraged people to follow Payne and comment on his posts. The veteran defender quickly rose to overnight fame. Payne started the summer with fewer than 5,000 Instagram followers and now has six million.

There was even an ad campaign in which DoorDash ‘mistakenly’ tagged U.S. rapper T-Pain, which gained significant traction when it initially looked like an honest but brilliantly funny mistake.

Are you all okay??? @DoorDash stop tagging me in these soccer posts — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 22, 2026

Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi is already a new record-signing for Aston Villa. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi enjoyed a breakout club season with Freiburg in Germany in 2025–26 and then built on that big time at the World Cup, to the point where Aston Villa dropped around $80 million (£60 million) on the 20-year-old as soon as his tournament was over.

Newcastle United had also been interested, but it possibly also helped that Manzambi had not long ago faced Villa in the 2026 Europa League final.

The young talent got five goals and assists as Switzerland cruised through the group stage and then won a World Cup knockout match for the first time since 1938. His absence through injury for the two subsequent rounds didn’t help his team’s cause.

Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi bossed Brazil and did not look back. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Morocco only got confirmation from FIFA in May that 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi’s registration had been switched from France. But he played all three warmup matches and then gave an outstanding performance against Brazil.

Bouaddi’s poise, on-field intelligence and maturity got everybody talking, although he’d previously played all 90 minutes of a Lille win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on his 17th birthday. He kept that going through the tournament, although France proved too much in the quarterfinals.

Now, it’s all about where Bouaddi will be playing next season. Lille value him north of $100 million and Manchester City is the club most heavily linked, where he could eventually replace Rodri.

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman has had a huge 2026. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

Alex Freeman comes from a sporting family—his father is former Green Bay Packers receiver and Super Bowl XXXI champion Antonio Freeman—but the Villarreal defender was the junior man in the USMNT ranks coming into a home World Cup.

The young defender had a breakout in MLS with Orlando City in 2025 that paved the way for him to begin 2026 by moving to La Liga. He started every meaningful match at this World Cup and even picked up an assist and a goal from his position on the right of the backline.

Last month, Freeman Sr. revealed that he’d wanted to coach his son in football and basketball, before realizing his son’s “joy was on the soccer field.”

Ismael Saibari

Fans loved getting a taste of Ismael Saibari. | Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bayern Munich were in talks to sign Ismael Saibari as the World Cup began and then basked in that proactive enterprise when the Morocco striker scored in back-to-back-to-back group matches against Brazil, Scotland and Haiti to underpin his team’s swift advancement.

The $57 million (€50 million) fee that PSV Eindhoven sold for might have ended up being considerably more had Bayern shown any hesitation.

Saibari’s injury came at the worst possible time for Morocco, forced off before the first hydration break of the round of 16 against Canada. He wasn’t able to face France in the next round and the Atlas Lions lacked a focal point without him in the No. 9 role.

Crysencio Summerville

Crysencio Summerville showed more. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

After 84 Premier League appearances since 2021 and a transfer to West Ham United for significant money in 2024, Crysencio Summerville was not exactly unknown prior to this World Cup. But, at the same time, this is a player who has been relegated twice in the last four seasons and only made his national team debut for the Netherlands in 2026.

Summerville, now reportedly a target for Manchester United, scored a crucial goal in a 2–2 draw with Japan on his World Cup debut, and then scored and assisted in the next match against Sweden.

He also assisted the sole Dutch goal in the round of 32 against Morocco to highlight that, surrounded with a better support cast than he’s previously had, more consistent production is possible.

Andreas Schjelderup

Andreas Schjelderup had to wait for his chance. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Andreas Schjelderup has improved year after year since breaking into Benfica’s first team in 2024 and was part of a Norway team that ultimately felt disappointed not to go any further than the quarterfinals following an excellent run up to that point.

The 22-year-old wasn’t initially a starter in the tournament, playing from the bench in group wins over Iraq and Senegal that sealed Norway’s progression. He came into the team for the dead-rubber defeat against France—and assisted—but was replaced for the Côte d’Ivoire knockout.

Beating Brazil was when Norway boss Ståle Solbakken had to given Schjelderup his chance, with the winger coming off the bench again and assisting both of Erling Haaland’s goals to overcome the mighty Seleção. He finally started against England in the last eight and scored the opener that, for a time, had Norway with one foot in the final four.

Manu Koné

Manu Koné played more than most would have expected. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Manu Koné has never been a consistent starter for France, but after this World Cup he’s staked his claim for that to change. The 25-year-old Roma midfielder arrived in North America as the first point of cover for Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni. His first start against Iraq was because the latter was injured, which extended to two matches.

That became two more starts in the knockout rounds against Paraguay and Morocco. Tchouaméni had returned by the time of France’s semifinal, but Koné still got the call to go on at halftime when Rabiot was withdrawn.

Given that athletic ball-winning midfielders are at a premium in the transfer market, he will also be one to watch in what remains of the summer window.

Djed Spence

Djed Spence helped England finish third. | Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Plenty of detractors openly questioned why Thomas Tuchel selected Djed Spence when he hadn’t been performing consistently for Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the club season. The justifiable alternatives were Luke Shaw, Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Spence initially rotated with Nico O’Reilly in the group stage and his start against DR Congo in the round of 32 was actually as right-back cover. But then Tuchel decided the Spurs man was better equipped to nullify Argentina in the semifinals and surprisingly brought him back in.

One particular ball-and-all tackle on Giuliano Simeone right after England had taken the lead sticks in the memory and Spence goes home, after many challenging years, with his reputation soaring.

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