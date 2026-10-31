Chelsea vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Premier League weekend kicks off at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, as Chelsea take on Manchester United.

The Blues were in a buoyant mood this time last week, having secured their first Premier League clean sheet since January in a 2–0 win at Everton. However, the mood has since soured in west London, with Chelsea enduring a very rare home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and subsequently bowing out of the Carabao Cup at Liverpool.

Xabi Alonso still needs to win over the fanbase, having seemingly made discernible progress after the international break.

Still, their standing in the table is far rosier than United‘s, who have long ventured into crisis mode and are desperate for a semblance of momentum. The majority thought Michael Carrick was out as manager earlier this week, after he oversaw chastening defeats against Como and Bournemouth.

Their winless run has extended to eight games across all competitions, and they’re all the way down in 16th heading into this fixture.

Chelsea vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Carrick Fails to Escape Scrutiny

Carrick just about survived the latest referendum on his future. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick just about survived the latest referendum on his future after such a hopeless defeat to the Cherries. United are wretched, with their work in the summer leaving the manager short after such a promising interim spell in charge.

While Alonso still has plenty to prove, there have at least been positive signs at times this season. There‘s something for Chelsea supporters to get behind; they just need to see it more consistently. Defeat here, and the Spaniard will certainly be feeling the heat.

Carrick needs to stop the rot, and Chelsea’s injuries should aid the beleaguered visitors.

History against the visitors: While United have won on their previous two visits to Stamford Bridge, they haven’t won three consecutive games on this ground since 1965.

While United have won on their previous two visits to Stamford Bridge, they haven’t won three consecutive games on this ground since 1965. United’s desperation: It’s hard to back the Red Devils right now. They’re eight games without a win, and completely bereft of hope. Carrick has experimented without reward, and it may take a back-to-basics approach, similar to what he installed upon his arrival in January, for them to drastically improve. Some have suggested that the hierarchy doesn’t truly believe Carrick is the man to turn it around; they just don’t have the cash to fire the manager and hire a lucrative successor.

It’s hard to back the Red Devils right now. They’re eight games without a win, and completely bereft of hope. Carrick has experimented without reward, and it may take a back-to-basics approach, similar to what he installed upon his arrival in January, for them to drastically improve. Some have suggested that the hierarchy doesn’t truly believe Carrick is the man to turn it around; they just don’t have the cash to fire the manager and hire a lucrative successor. Danny Welbeck factor: João Pedro is a significant absence for the hosts, but Cole Palmer is back from suspension, and Welbeck loves playing against his former club. The veteran striker has scored more goals against United than anyone else in his senior career.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Man Utd

Chelsea were rocked by Pedro’s injury absence last weekend, and the Brazilian is set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines as a result. Welbeck, who started at Anfield, should continue in the team in his place.

The Blues also have Palmer available after he served his one-game suspension in the week. Palmer received two yellow cards in last week’s worrying 2–0 defeat to Spurs.

Maxence Lacroix is dealing with a hamstring issue sustained on Wednesday and Jorrel Hato is also sidelined. That means Wesley Fofana, despite a rocky showing in midweek, should continue in the back three and Marco Palestra could make his first Premier League start at wingback.

Moisés Caicedo is managing a knock, but should be fine to start alongside Jordan Henderson against the Red Devils. Roméo Lavia is also in contention.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Penders; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill; Neto, Henderson, Caicedo, Palestra; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck.

Carrick cleared the air with captain Bruno Fernandes this week, and the reigning PFA Player of the Year is poised to return to United’s starting lineup on Saturday. Fernandes was an unused substitute last Sunday after publicly decrying the manager’s tactics for the 4–1 defeat at Como.

The Red Devils learned that Benjamin Šeško will be out of action until the new year with a shin injury, meaning Bryan Mbeumo will likely spearhead United’s attack alongside Fernandes in west London.

Marcus Rashford will hope to play a role after returning to some form of training in the week, and Kobbie Mainoo could also be ready to return after a four-game absence.

Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu remain sidelined, meaning Carrick will have to fit a square peg in a round hole at left back.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Baleba; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT Referee : Peter Bankes

: Peter Bankes VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

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