Report: Napoli 'Appreciate' Chelsea Striker Armando Broja After Southampton Success

Serie A side Napoli 'appreciate' Chelsea striker Armando Broja 'very much' after his successful loan spell at Southampton, according to reports in Italy.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs and now it appears that Europe's finest are looking at him.

Broja has netted six Premier League goals and contributed one assist for the Saints so far this season, catching the eye.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, Napoli 'appreciate' the forward and are interested in signing him at the end of the season.

It is thought it would be unlikely that Chelsea let Broja leave as Thomas Tuchel is keen to look at the Albanian in pre-season.



Luis Enrique is the latest person in football to praise the forward as following Spain's clash with Albania, he said: "Broja is very strong. If you look at him at Southampton he causes problems for the best central defenders in the world."

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund emerged as the latest Clubs to show their interest in the Chelsea striker, whilst Arsenal were also interested in the youngster.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl has previously confirmed that talks were underway between Chelsea and Southampton over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

Despite the interest Chelsea are in no rush to decide Broja's future in London and he could be handed a chance to impress Tuchel and earn his spot in the Blues attack.

