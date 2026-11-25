Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was “devastated” that Michael Carrick ended up getting fired this month, as revealed by his former teammate Rasmus Højlund.

As interim manager, Carrick had steered United to third in last season’s final Premier League standings, taking more points in his 17 games than even eventual champions Arsenal. That led to being offered the position on a permanent basis, only for performances to fall off a cliff.

Carrick ultimately paid the price for the Red Devils winning just one of their first 10 Premier League matches and sitting in the relegation places by the November international break. He was replaced by Mauricio Pochettino during club soccer’s hiatus.

Fernandes clashed with Carrick earlier this season, benched a few days after public criticism of the tactics used during a humbling Champions League loss to Como. But the Portuguese maestro still owed plenty to his former manager, having broken the Premier League’s single-season assist record in May after a return to the No. 10 spot supercharged his rate of setting up goals.

Former United striker Højlund spoke about the situation after scoring against Manchester City for Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night, revealing that he’d discussed it with Fernandes and Diogo Dalot when Portugal faced Denmark recently.

While there is optimism from the Portuguese duo about a refresh and a new start, there was also a sadness. “When I spoke with Bruno and Diogo, they were all obviously devastated that Michael was going but also looking forward to some change,” Højlund said.

Højlund, sold during the summer after the conditional transfer clause in his initial Napoli loan was triggered, is also “still speaking” to Denmark teammate Patrick Dorgu. “I just wish the guys all the best and I’m sure they will turn it around this season.”

Man Utd Should Follow Bournemouth’s Example

Mauricio Pochettino is now in the hot seat. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Pochettino’s reign didn’t get off to the best start, beaten heavily by fierce rivals Liverpool. It was always going to be a struggle as soon as Leny Yoro was shown a red card only eight minutes into the game, something now recognized as a refereeing mistake.

That doesn’t offer any consolation because, although Yoro’s one-match ban has been removed, there is no do-over on the result—it was a similar case when the match officials got it badly wrong in United’s narrow defeat to Man City back in September.

Pochettino had almost no time to work before taking his new team to Anfield, taking charge of only three training sessions. The match schedule is relentless and the Argentine oversaw a recovery session on Monday, before one more session on Tuesday. United face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday, will arrive home in the early hours of Thursday morning, recover and then have Friday to train as normal before Brentford visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

By Saturday night, Pochettino will have averaged fewer than three practices—including recoveries—for every match played. Time on the training field and in the video room to implement his ideas will be in short supply, but there is hope about the impact he can have once the players start adapting to his methods and instructions.

“It is a temporary picture,” Højlund offered.

“I think they will get back to the top, the Premier League is like this. I read the other day that Bournemouth were in the relegation zone after a couple of games, now they have won the last five games and are in the top half of the table.”

REACTION TO POCHETTINO’S FIRST WEEK AT UNITED

Indeed, the Cherries failed to win any of their opening six league matches of the new season while adjusting to new manager Marco Rose. After being hammered by Chelsea on Oct. 10, Bournemouth sat 17th, one point above last place.

Since then, it has been nine wins in a row across all competitions—including five in the Premier League. They have won most of those nine by two or three goals to none and have jumped from 17th to fifth place in just six weeks.

“[Man Utd] have got a lot of quality, I have seen the guys training day by day,” Højlund added. “I know the players really well and they have got a great squad, good leaders, good professionals so I am sure they will turn it around. Hopefully they will get it right with Mauricio.

“United is a massive club and you can’t [escape from it]. It is almost too high when it is good and almost too low when it is bad so it is all about trying to be in that middle. The pressure is part of the club. It comes with playing for Man Utd.”