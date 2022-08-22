Skip to main content

Glazer Family's Inner-Disagreements Revealed

According to The Athletic, the Glazer siblings hold differing views over Manchester United's finances and their sustained ownership.

Glazers Out

Manchester United fans are set to protest against the Glazer ownership this evening prior to kick-off against Liverpool.

You can read details about the scheduled march and peaceful protest here.

Fans have become dismayed and infuriated by the consistent dividend payments, lack of investment, and huge interest debt laid onto the club.

The Glazers are the only owners in the Premier League to reguarly take out dividends, whilst the "club's" debt and consequent interest lies at around €582 million.

This debt was forced upon United after the family used a leveraged buy-out to complete their hostile takeover.

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer

Avram and Joel Glazer

Although many assume that the Glazer family are completely absent from the club's operating, Joel Glazer is said to be involved in all transfer activity and insists on sanctioning every single deal.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has revealed that the siblings' views on their ownership of Manchester United differs.

Glazers Out Protest

'Avram sold £70million ($82.7m) of stock in March 2021 and then Kevin and Ed sold shares equating to £137million in October. 

'The Athletic understands not all the family members were on the same page regarding those moves, given they diluted their overall ownership and led to market uncertainty that resulted in United’s share price falling

None of the money raised went to the club.'

This revelation comes after Bloomberg reported that the Glazers would be open to selling a minority stake of the club, while fans hope their hostile activism increases the ownership's resolve into completely selling.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

