Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rumours Of Return To Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media himself to deny rumours that have been circulating about a possible return to Sporting Lisbon this summer as his Manchester United future hangs in the balance.

Ronaldo has decides to take to social media, Instagram specifically to deny any rumours linking him with a move back to Sporting Lisbon this summer following reports that emerged on Twitter earlier on Sunday. 

The Portuguese superstar was brought onto the European football stage by Sporting when he was a youngster, before he signed for Manchester United following some incredibly impressive performances at a young age. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo had been linked with a loan move back to Sporting by a Portuguese media outlet during the afternoon on Sunday, however these have now been quickly played down. 

The Portuguese striker’s car was apparently spotted inside the Sporting Lisbon stadium during the day too which only added fuel to the fire of the rumours. 

Ronaldo has taken to social media however to deny the rumours, Fabrizio Romano reported; 

“Cristiano Ronaldo officially describes rumours of his imminent comeback to Sporting as “fake news”.

“Ronaldo denies this rumour as he’s not considering to re-join Sporting this summer.”

Despite denying the rumours to Sporting, Ronaldo is still being linked to a number of moves to other European clubs. 

Ronaldo has been linked with Bayern Munich, Chelsea and PSG.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rumours Of Return To Sporting Lisbon

By Alex Wallace11 seconds ago
James Garner
Quotes

Report: Midfielder James Garner Speaks About Where He Could Play Under Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Sporting Lisbon In Talks To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo On Loan From Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
De Jong
Quotes

'He Won't Set The World Alight' - Teddy Sheringham Speaks On Frenkie De Jong And Manchester United's Transfer Business

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Matej Kovar
Transfers

Report: League One Side Agree Deal For Manchester United Youngster

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Lisandro Martínez Transfer: Manchester United Recruitment Team Targeted Different Defender

By Seth Dooley5 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Ajax Reveals Details Of Deal For The Transfer Of Player To Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

'He Likes Offensive Full-Backs' - Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Speaks On Erik Ten Hag Influence

By Rhys James5 hours ago