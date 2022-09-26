Skip to main content
Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

Italian giants Juventus could turn their attention to signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.

According to a new report, Italian giants Juventus are looking at the possibility of exploring the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer. 

De Gea has a contract that expires at United next summer, however the Spaniard like many others has an extension that can be triggered for an extra year by the club. 

Reports suggest that United are currently working on a decision of whether to activate that extension whilst also looking at possible replacements. 

Juventus however have already outlined De Gea as a possible target for next summer should his contract not be extended. 

de gea

The report that comes from Italy itself would suggest that Juventus would only move for De Gea if the transfer would be free. 

It’s unclear what De Gea’s personal preference is at this moment in time but with the keeper getting older, United could move on. 

The Spaniard has had improvements this season and looks a lot more comfortable behind his new defensive line. 

Lisandro Martinez

The report about Juventus’ interest in De Gea comes from Italian news outlet, CalcioMercato, they say;

“Juventus could look to sign David de Gea in the summer to replace Wojciech Szczęsny, as they believe it would be a significant upgrade + on a free transfer.”

United could have a number of options should they look into the market for a new keeper next summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Gea
Transfers

Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

By Alex Wallace
Scott Mctominay
Exclusives

Ex Scotland Player Says Scott McTominay Needs To Consistently Perform To Continue Playing Ahead Of Casemiro

By Alex Wallace
Woodward IMAGO PA Images
Quotes

Revealed: Ed Woodward Denied Eric Cantona A 'President' Job At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Sir Alex Ferguson
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says 10 Years Is Too Long For Manchester United To Wait For A Premier League Title

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Manchester United Players Have To Perform Consistently

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Quotes

Antony On Adapting To Manchester United Life And Bonding With Casemiro

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez On The Premier League & Media Criticism

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Roma & Ex-Manchester United Star Nemanja Matic Says Harry Maguire Critics Have No Life

By Rhys James