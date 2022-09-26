Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
According to a new report, Italian giants Juventus are looking at the possibility of exploring the signing of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.
De Gea has a contract that expires at United next summer, however the Spaniard like many others has an extension that can be triggered for an extra year by the club.
Reports suggest that United are currently working on a decision of whether to activate that extension whilst also looking at possible replacements.
Juventus however have already outlined De Gea as a possible target for next summer should his contract not be extended.
The report that comes from Italy itself would suggest that Juventus would only move for De Gea if the transfer would be free.
It’s unclear what De Gea’s personal preference is at this moment in time but with the keeper getting older, United could move on.
The Spaniard has had improvements this season and looks a lot more comfortable behind his new defensive line.
The report about Juventus’ interest in De Gea comes from Italian news outlet, CalcioMercato, they say;
“Juventus could look to sign David de Gea in the summer to replace Wojciech Szczęsny, as they believe it would be a significant upgrade + on a free transfer.”
United could have a number of options should they look into the market for a new keeper next summer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon