Who Is Nicolo Tresoldi? The Striker Igniting a Bidding War Between Premier League Giants

A juicy transfer battle between some of the biggest clubs in all of Europe could be brewing in an effort to secure the signature of 22-year-old Club Brugge center forward Nicolò Tresoldi.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the handful of Premier League teams reportedly monitoring the striker’s situation. Back in the summer, some reports indicated that Tresoldí had emerged as a potential plan B for Barcelona if they failed to sign Julián Alvarez. Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are also linked with the rising striker, but the financial might of other teams could price out the Italian giants.

It seems like only a matter of time before Tresoldi leaves Belgium to join one of the continent’s powerhouses. World-class strikers don’t grow on trees, but it seems like some of the best teams in Europe view that potential within Tresoldi.

Many supporters, though, have never even heard of him, much less seen him play.

Why European Giants Want Nicolò Tresoldi

Nicolò Tresoldi has become a guarantee of goals this season. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Tresoldi was born in Italy, the son of longtime Serie A journeyman Emanuele Tresoldi; however, as a teenager, Tresoldi moved to Germany to continue his development under the ranks of Hannover 96.

The striker made his professional debut with Hannover and became a regular for the club while they competed in Bundesliga 2 in 2024–25. Still, after just seven goals in 34 league games, Club Brugge acquired him in the summer of 2025 for a bargain €7.5 million ($8.8 million). In Belgium, Tresoldi exploded.

A stellar debut season at Club Brugge saw Tresoldi bag 19 goals between the regular season and playoffs—the most of any player in the league—which helped Brugge win the league title. He also scored three times in his maiden Champions League season, including goals against Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

But the start of 2026–26 has marked Tresoldi’s true breakout. He currently has 13 goals in 15 appearances for Brugge, including a hat trick in the 4–3 win against Inter Milan in which he firmly announced himself to the world. He has four Champions League goals in three matches and eight in 10 league games.

He also has 10 goals in 10 games for Germany’s U-21 team in the U-21 Euros qualifier journey. Born in Italy to an Italian father and Argentine mother, Tresoldi has declared he’ll wait until the end of the 2027 U-21 Euros with Germany to decide which nation he’ll represent at the senior international level.

For now, though, after such a fantastic start to the season, marquee suitors are starting to multiply.

Nicolò Tresoldi: A Sure Thing or the Next Bust?

Nicolò Tresoldi must prove he can deliver at a more challenging league. | Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images.

Tresoldi is a classic No. 9. A player that makes his living inside the penalty area with prolific finishing skills and a knack for finding himself in position to score. He’s also got underrated link-up ability—just ask former teammate and current Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis—and his ability to play with his back toward goal is also a strength.

But as exciting as Tresoldi’s qualities are and as much as he can continue to improve, there are plenty of other cases that could serve as warning tales for big teams, especially in the Premier League.

Arsenal spent big on Viktor Gyökeres after a spectacular season with Sporting CP that saw him win the Gerd Müller trophy in 2025. Fast forward to the present, and the Swede has struggled significantly during his tenure in north London, isn’t part of Mikel Arteta’s strongest XI and the Gunners are searching for a new striker—evidenced by their reported interest in Tresoldi.

Not so long ago, Liverpool believed they had found their own version of Erling Haaland when they signed Darwin Núñez after he tore up the Portuguese league with Benfica. After three seasons that produced more blooper-reel misses than goals, the Uruguayan left Anfield for the Saudi Pro League.

Still, it’s not all tales of failure. Tresoldi has the quality to replicate what a former Club Brugge striker already did. Igor Thiago left the Belgian giants for Brentford in the summer of 2024, and only Haaland scored more Premier League goals than Thiago’s 22 a season ago.

World-class strikers are hard to come by, and those that exist are essentially not for sale. Big clubs won’t stop gambling on young, rising goal scorers from inferior leagues, hoping they can blossom into elite marksmen and thrive at the highest level.

Tresoldi seems destined to become the next young striker a big European club places its faith in. Given the amount of teams reportedly tracking his situation, an exit from Club Brugge is starting to look inevitable.