Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: September 2026 Nominees Revealed

The Premier League have unveiled the nominees battling it out for September’s Player and Manager of the Month awards.

September included just three matches for Premier League teams, with the extended international break bringing things to an abrupt end and meaning the shortlists can be drawn up early this month.

Last month’s winners, Chelsea striker João Pedro and Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović, will both give up their crowns after missing out on nominations.

September 2026 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees

A strong month for Antoine Semenyo. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Mohamed Belloumi (Hull City)

(Hull City) Jayden Bogle (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Pascal Groß (Brighton & Hove Albion)

(Brighton & Hove Albion) Alexander Isak (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Charalampos Kostoulas (Brighton & Hove Albion)

(Brighton & Hove Albion) Kevin Schade (Brentford)

(Brentford) Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

Hull City’s famous start to the season continued throughout September, with Mohamed Belloumi stealing the show. He scored twice in six minutes in a spirited 2–2 draw with Chelsea, before adding his second assist of the season in defeat to Newcastle United.

Flying Leeds United fullback Jayden Bogle also earns a nomination after helping Leeds United continue their unbeaten streak with one goal, a clean sheet and a performance in a 4–1 win over Newcastle that deserves far more credit than anything else.

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Pascal Groß and Charalampos Kostoulas are both up for the award, which speaks volumes of just how good the Seagulls were this month. Groß scored twice, including a strike set up by Kostoulas, and added a further three assists for good measure.

TEST YOUR KNOWLEDGE WITH SI FC’S QUICKFIRE PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES

The only other side with two nominees is Liverpool, and they come from opposite ends of the field. Striker Alexander Isak may have forgotten what it feels like to be on this list, but three goals from three games suggests it might not be his last nomination this season. Perhaps the only thing more important to Liverpool this month were the dominant performances of Jérémy Jacquet in defense.

We’ve seen the transfer rumors start to swirl around Brentford forward Kevin Schade in recent weeks, and judging by his September form, that is only going to keep growing. Two goals against Bournemouth may be the standout for the German, who also dominated Chelsea in the Bees’ 3–0 triumph.

Rounding out the shortlist is Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City. The Premier League leaders still feel as though they have another level to reach, despite their 100% record, but Semenyo is already back to his usual ways with a return of two goals and two assists for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Previous Winners

Month Player Club August João Pedro Chelsea

September 2026 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees

Andoni Iraola is up for the prize. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Fabian Hürzeler (Brighton & Hove Albion)

(Brighton & Hove Albion) Andoni Iraola (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Enzo Maresca (Manchester City)

Just the three nominees make the cut in September, starting with Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler, who made it three seasons in a row with a victory over Arsenal thanks to an emphatic 3–0 dismantling of Mikel Arteta’s side. A 5–0 win over Coventry City also boosts his case.

Andoni Iraola earns his first nomination as Liverpool manager after the Reds started to figure things out this month. Three clean sheets from as many matches is exactly what fans wanted to see after an unconvincing start to the campaign.

Man City boss Enzo Maresca will hope to get his hands on the prize for the first time since his return to the Etihad. As the division’s only side with a 100% record and just the sixth manager to ever win their first five Premier League games at a club, he could be hard to overlook.

Previous Winners

Month Player Club August Sergej Jakirović Hull City