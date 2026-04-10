Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 32

English clubs turn their attention back to the Premier League for the first time since the international break this weekend.

After a week dominated by FA Cup thrills and Champions League drama, the Premier League will hope to live up to expectations by throwing out some massive fixtures which seem destined to have massive impacts on both ends of the table.

Time is running out for players and managers across the country, with just seven matches remaining to determine whether fans will leave this season with smiles on their faces or heads in their hands.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for all the fun across Gameweek 32.

West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham want to avoid joining Wolves in the Championship. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Friday, April 10

: Friday, April 10 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

We kick things off on Friday with an enormous clash at the bottom of the table. Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers, earning significant pride en route to inevitable relegation, travel to face a West Ham United outfit staring the drop in the face.

The Hammers currently sit 18th, one point adrift of safety having produced a real mixed bag of form in recent weeks (months and years). Their recent FA Cup defeat to Leeds United—largely dire but sprinkled with real glimmers of excitement and hope—sums up things at London Stadium this year.

West Ham will recognize the chance to climb out of the relegation zone here and that should will Nuno Espírito Santo’s side on to a huge three points.

Prediction: West Ham 2–1 Wolves

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the standings. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

Early the next day, title hopefuls Arsenal will seek to end their domestic slump with a statement victory at home to Bournemouth.

An ugly 1–0 win away at Sporting CP will have boosted morale for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to an almighty 12 points by the time Saturday’s action comes to a close.

They won’t have an easy ride against Bournemouth. The Cherries may sit 13th heading into the weekend but are one of several teams in an almighty fight for Europe. Just 10 points separate fifth and 14th and Bournemouth could feasibly be thinking about a spot in the Europa League with victory here.

Bournemouth have beaten Arsenal in two of their last three league meetings, including a 2–1 win at the Emirates last season. That solitary loss, back on Jan. 3, was actually the last time Bournemouth lost a Premier League game. Confidence is high and that could be a problem for Arsenal.

Prediction: Arsenal 1–1 Bournemouth

Brentford vs. Everton

Brentford and Everton both have lofty aspirations. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

There promises to be plenty of entertainment when Brentford host Everton, the two sides both eyeing entry into the race for Champions League qualification.

Brentford sit seventh on 46 points, ahead of eighth-placed Everton only on goal difference. Both teams are just two points back from Chelsea and three behind the team currently holding the final Champions League spot, Liverpool.

The margins for error are so slim at this level and both teams will know that, but being cagey would not aid either team. Points are needed and the chance to take some from a direct competitor is too alluring to pass up.

Of the two, Everton spirits are highest heading into the game. Brentford are on a frustrating run of draws, but the Toffees stunned Chelsea before the international break to boost their confidence, and that could make the difference.

Prediction: Brentford 1–2 Everton

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton will fancy their chances against Burnley. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Like Wolves, Burnley are simply awaiting the inevitable, but the Clarets are going out with a whimper and are in danger of dropping to the foot of the table if results go against them this weekend.

Burnley fans will not be expecting much from the visit of Brighton, 10th in the table with four wins from their last five, including a 2–1 victory over Liverpool to lead them into the international break.

The Seagulls are locked in a race for Europe and will fancy their chances of boosting their standing with a comfortable victory at Turf Moor.

Prediction: Burnley 0–2 Brighton

Liverpool vs. Fulham

Liverpool need three points. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, April 11

: Saturday, April 11 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Few teams need a win quite like Liverpool right now.

Morale is on the floor after defeat to Man City at the weekend was followed by a humiliating defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Arne Slot’s on a run of three straight defeats. Given the tight nature of the table, a few more poor results could see them tumble out of contention for any European action next season.

Sunday’s opponents, Fulham, could move just two points behind the Reds with victory and will fancy their chances of doing so, propelled by the form of former Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson, who has two goals and two assists in his last four games.

Anfield is not the fortress it once was, and Fulham may well take advantage of that.

Prediction: Liverpool 0–1 Fulham

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United

Crystal Palace and Newcastle have both fallen short of expectations. | Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are both on the fringes of the European races, aware one victory could ignite the end to their seasons just as much as one defeat could end their hopes of glory.

Much will depend on which version of Newcastle turns up here. The Magpies drew with Barcelona and beat Chelsea before a 7–2 humbling at Camp Nou was followed by defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland. Inconsistency has been a massive problem for Eddie Howe’s side.

Anthony Gordon has scored in each of Newcastle’s last three Premier League games and will hope to conjure up the moment of magic that could well decide where the points end up here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–1 Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa

Two teams at different ends of the table. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

A 2–0 win over Wolves ended Aston Villa’s slide down the Premier League standings and, with things going well in the Europa League, Unai Emery’s side will feel good about their push to qualify for the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest had similarly lofty aspirations last season but have been focused on survival this time around. The 3–0 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur before the international break not only raised spirits but, perhaps most importantly, raised Vítor Pereira’s side away from the relegation zone.

Forest may have won just three times in the Premier League this calendar year, but they have rarely been easy to beat. Five of their last 12 have ended in draws and two of four defeats have only come by one goal, although Villa were one of the two sides to pick up a bigger win when these two opened up the year back in January.

Villa won 3–1 on that day and a similarly comfortable win could be on the cards again.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0–2 Aston Villa

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham will make their first appearance under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

If there is one team that can rival Liverpool’s need for victory, it is Tottenham Hotspur, who mark the debut of new manager Roberto De Zerbi with a trip up north to face Sunderland.

Spurs are an entirely unknown quantity under the new manager and that makes it tough to predict a continuation of the doom and gloom, but has that not been the case all season? The players are surely too good to be in this situation and the same can be said of the manager, yet for whatever reason, nobody has been able to figure things out.

Traveling to face a Sunderland side in high spirits after being their arch rivals is hardly the baptism De Zerbi would have wanted. The Black Cats have failed to maintain their hot form from the start of the season but are still punching well above their weight. Perhaps simply avoiding defeat would be a good start for Spurs in this new era.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–0 Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Both teams need three points. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, April 12

: Sunday, April 12 Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Beating Port Vale 7–0 in the FA Cup brought some positivity back to Chelsea, but Liam Rosenior will fear plunging right back into crisis when his side host Manchester City on Sunday.

As is tradition, City have rediscovered their mojo at the late stages of the season. They may well have left it too late in pursuit of the Premier League title but Pep Guardiola’s side, fresh off demolishing Liverpool, will back themselves to win every game between now and the end of the season. Whether that would be enough in the title race is, unfortunately for them, no longer in their hands.

Chelsea have the potential to derail City’s dreams, but few Blues fans are expecting that to happen after a bruising March brought miserable low after miserable low.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–3 Man City

Manchester United vs. Leeds United

A historic rivalry resumes. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Monday, April 13

: Monday, April 13 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

We end the round with a resumption of one of England’s most famous feuds. The Roses Rivalry between Manchester United and Leeds United has been historically intense but was put on pause during Leeds’ spell outside the Premier League, although the tensions between the two fanbases has never calmed.

Under Michael Carrick, United’s confidence has grown with each passing week. A spot in the Champions League is very much theirs to lose and there will be few around Old Trafford who genuinely believe they could relinquish that spot at this stage in the season.

Leeds are not safe of a relegation fight just yet and will hope that their status as the final team to play their game is a blessing, rather than a curse, as they seek to at least match the results of those sides below them in the division.

After a disappointing draw against Bournemouth before the break, expect the Red Devils to come out firing to try and set things right.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–0 Leeds

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 32

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, April 10 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Wolves 2–1 Saturday, April 11 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Bournemouth 1–1 Saturday, April 11 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brentford vs. Everton 1–2 Saturday, April 11 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Burnley vs. Brighton 0–2 Saturday, April 11 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Liverpool vs. Fulham 0–2 Sunday, April 12 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 0–1 Sunday, April 12 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Aston Villa 0–2 Sunday, April 12 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Tottenham 0–0 Sunday, April 12 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Man City 1–3 Monday, April 13 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Man Utd vs. Leeds 2–0

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