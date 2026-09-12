Sports Illustrated Predicts Every Premier League Gameweek 4 Score

The opening round of Champions League action and Carabao Cup third round ran parallel midweek as the schedule intensifies for England’s top-flight sides.

There was a clean sweep of victories for English teams on the continent, while Hull City were the division’s only losing representatives in the cup. Celebrations will be short-lived, however, as attention immediately turns back to climbing the Premier League table.

Sunday’s Manchester derby is unquestionably the standout fixture of Gameweek 4, which boasts favorable home ties for Chelsea and Liverpool alongside an awkward away day for reigning champions Arsenal.

With plenty to enjoy over the coming round, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for how things might pan out.

Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest Prediction

Aston Villa are yet to score in the Premier League but found their shooting boots in midweek. | Tomas Sisk/Photonews/Getty Images

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest

Location: Birmingham, England

Birmingham, England Stadium: Villa Park

Villa Park Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Andy Madley

Midlands derbies are few and far between in the Premier League this season, and while the rivalry between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest is one of soccer’s tamer—or arguably non-existent—feuds, there’s plenty riding on Saturday’s meeting.

Both clubs journey to Villa Park without a victory in the Premier League, eager to set the record straight and ascend the standings.

Villa will be considered favorites, especially after their midweek triumph over Club Brugge. They won this fixture twice last season—including a 4–0 win in the Europa League semifinal—while Forest have lost their last five away days against Unai Emery’s side.

Bournemouth vs. Brentford Prediction

Prediction: Bournemouth 1–1 Brentford

Location: Bournemouth, England

Bournemouth, England Stadium: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Bournemouth drew 47% of their Premier League matches last season under Andoni Iraola. New manager Marco Rose has decided to build upon that stalemate culture early in his reign, with the Cherries still awaiting their first victory under him.

Successive draws with Everton and Newcastle United have both seen them concede late equalizers, and history could repeat itself for a third time this weekend.

Brentford have also drawn their last two matches, both of which finished 1–1, and there appears little to separate them from their upcoming hosts.

It should prove an efficient if unspectacular occasion.

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Chelsea vs. Hull City United Prediction

Prediction: Chelsea 3–0 Hull

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Farai Hallam

An unstoppable force meets an immovable object this weekend as Chelsea’s fearsome forward line collides with an impenetrable Hull City defense.

There is a rather large caveat to Hull’s incredible start to the season, which has seen them collect seven points, keep three clean sheets and beat Manchester United. Their 5.0 expected goals (xG) conceded is one of the worst records in the division, hinting at an unsustainable run of form.

Chelsea should bring them back down to earth at Stamford Bridge as Xabi Alonso’s attack-heavy team looks to deliver more chaos. They have already recorded 3–2, 4–3 and 6–3 wins this season, but Saturday’s triumph could be more routine.

Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich Town Prediction

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2–1 Ipswich

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

How quickly the mood can change, eh? Crystal Palace appeared in real trouble after defeats to Everton and Manchester City, but last weekend’s thrilling win over Fulham was followed by a 3–0 midweek victory against Middlesbrough to further raise morale in south London.

Selhurst Park welcomes Ipswich Town this weekend as Pierre Sage seeks a third straight triumph.

The newly-promoted outfit kicked off by beating Sunderland, but defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool have served as a reality check. Gary O’Neil’s side have spent a fortune in the transfer market, but they remain one of the division’s weakest teams.

They will be desperate for a point at the very least from their trip to the capital.

Liverpool vs. Fulham Prediction

Alexis Mac Allister (center) found form for Liverpool in midweek. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Fulham

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Tom Bramall

The Andoni Iraola era has been ignited by back-to-back wins over Ipswich and Atlético Madrid. Liverpool remain an imperfect force with issues persisting in defense and midfield, but they’re taking some crucial steps in the right direction.

The resurgence of Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak has been a welcome sight early in the season—although the former could be absent through injury this Saturday—and the addition of Bradley Barcola makes an exciting forward line even stronger.

Fulham have the unenviable task of thwarting a confident group of attackers, and three defeats from three Premier League games makes for grim viewing ahead of Álvaro Arbeloa’s return to Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Prediction

Prediction: Tottenham 1–1 Everton

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Darren England

Despite their $425 million outlay over the summer, Tottenham Hotspur remain without a victory in the Premier League this season. Bruising defeats against Brentford and Newcastle United exposed familiar flaws, while the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest last weekend was only a marginal improvement.

Roberto De Zerbi desperately needs victory from Everton’s visit to north London, and a midweek free from distractions should have facilitated extra work on the training field. There can be no questions over the quality present in the Italian’s roster, but pressure is already growing.

The Toffees, who remain unbeaten and staged a dramatic late comeback against Man Utd last time out, will be awkward adversaries, even if they’ve lost their last five trips to face Spurs.

Sunderland vs. Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been perfect at the start their title defense. | Charnjeet Singh Bedi/Arsenal Creators Club/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Sunderland 0–1 Arsenal

Location: Sunderland, England

Sunderland, England Stadium: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Arsenal’s perfect start to the campaign continued in Italy on Wednesday as they edged past Napoli. The 1–0 scoreline wasn’t reflective of their dominance, with the Gunners racking up 4.05 expected goals but only finding the net once through the in-form Martin Ødegaard.

They’re no strangers to shading tight affairs. It’s a habit that helped them secure the title last season and make it to the Champions League final, and they might lean on a narrow win again at the Stadium of Light.

Goalscoring has been an issue for Sunderland this term, and they have only netted once in each of their four competitive games. Coming up against the world’s strongest defense, their lack of attacking spark could prove costly.

Coventry City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Prediction: Coventry 1–3 Brighton

Location: Coventry, England

Coventry, England Stadium: Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Tony Harrington

Coventry City are one of only two teams who are without a point this season, but their wait for a first Premier League draw or victory since May 2001 might be extended when Brighton & Hove Albion come to town.

The Seagulls have been largely impressive early in the campaign, even if they dropped one of their weaker performances in last weekend’s draw with Leeds United. Their attacking quality could make the difference, with eight goals already scored in their three league matches.

Coventry, meanwhile, are yet to score in the Premier League this season, and they will likely need more than one goal to get anything from Brighton.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City Prediction

Erling Haaland has a big scalp to take on Sunday. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Prediction: Man Utd 1–1 Man City

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Old Trafford

Old Trafford Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Arsenal vs. Chelsea delivered our first blockbuster Premier League encounter of the season last Sunday, and certainly lived up to its prematch billing. Can the Manchester derby do the same?

For the first time in over a decade, Pep Guardiola won’t be in the away dugout at Old Trafford for this local rivalry, with Enzo Maresca eager to make a winning start to what he hopes will be a long string of derby days.

The problem for the Italian is that despite his side’s four successive victories, City’s performances have been largely underwhelming to date as his players adapt to new demands and, for the summer recruits, an entirely new environment.

United haven’t been any better, however, delivering shaky performances away at Hull and Everton. Thrashings of Ipswich and Sabah on home soil aren’t enough to fill the stands with optimism ahead of Sunday’s affair.

This one really could go either way.

Leeds United vs. Newcastle United Prediction

Prediction: Leeds 2–2 Newcastle

Location : Leeds, England

: Leeds, England Stadium : Elland Road

: Elland Road Date : Monday, Sept. 14

: Monday, Sept. 14 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Michael Salisbury

Leeds will still be slightly dazed on Monday after shipping six goals at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup midweek, but that shouldn’t knock Daniel Farke’s side off course. They’ve made an unbeaten start to their Premier League campaign and should extend that streak when Newcastle visit.

The Magpies were gutted over the summer, losing their manager and an array of their prized assets, but they have responded admirably under Matthias Jaissle. Like Leeds, they too have collected five points from their three outings.

For the third time this season, Newcastle could be involved in a 2–2 draw, with their counterattacking threat capable of hurting a Leeds team who have created plenty of chances themselves.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 4

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, Sept. 12 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Nott’m Forest 2–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Brentford 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Hull 3–0 Saturday, Sept. 12 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Ipswich 2–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Liverpool vs. Fulham 3–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Tottenham vs. Everton 1–1 Saturday, Sept. 12 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Sunderland vs. Arsenal 0–1 Sunday, Sept. 13 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Coventry vs. Brighton 1–3 Sunday, Sept. 13 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Man City 1–1 Monday, Sept. 14 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Newcastle 2–2