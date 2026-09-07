Sports Illustrated Predicts Tuesday’s Champions League Matchday 1 Scores

The Champions League returns to our screens on Tuesday as six fixtures kick off the latest iteration of the league phase.

While the bulk of those competing are starting their respective journeys this week, some were forced to slog out multiple qualifying rounds to reach this stage of the competition. Debutants Sabah from Azerbaijan, for example, were deep in the trenches as early as July 7.

Plenty have bemoaned the lack of jeopardy UEFA’s new format offers at this early juncture, but there’s still a sense of novelty that inevitably allows excitement to foster. There are unique stories to rally around, and unfamiliar fixtures to enjoy. So buckle up, folks, and get ready to soak up that glorious anthem once again.

Here‘s how Sports Illustrated predicts the first set of Champions League fixtures for the season to play out.

AEK Athens vs. LASK Prediction

Prediction: AEK Athens 3–1 LASK

Location: Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece Stadium: Agia Sophia Stadium

Agia Sophia Stadium Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Luis Godinho (POR)

While AEK Athens are preparing for their first taste of Champions League soccer since 2018, miracle-workers LASK have waited a little over 60 years to return to Europe’s top table. Their only matches in this competition came way back in 1965, when they were beaten over two legs by Polish outfit Górnik Zabrze in the first round of the European Cup.

LASK stunned Celtic on home soil in the playoffs, overturning a 3–0 first-leg deficit with a 5–1 victory in the return leg after extra time. They’re just happy to be here, but there’s scope for the Austrian champions to claim their maiden Champions League victory at the first time of asking.

Greek Super League holders AEK return to this competition reinvigorated, boasting a pair of forwards in Luka Jović and Barnabas Varga that are capable of hurting their inexperienced opponents.

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Prediction: Club Brugge 1–1 Aston Villa

Location: Bruges, Belgium

Bruges, Belgium Stadium: Jan Breydelstadion

Jan Breydelstadion Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

These two clubs have become familiar with one another as of late, and Aston Villa were subject to a Club Brugge-like gutting of their core over the summer.

As a result, the Villans are struggling their way through the start of the new season, with Unai Emery bedding in an array of fresh faces. Villa have notched just a point through three Premier League games and are yet to score a goal.

Brugge tasted defeat to Gent at the end of August, but have won their other four Belgian Pro League outings. They’ve been competitive against Europe’s premier clubs in recent years, having successfully transitioned from Nicky Hayen last season.

Ivan Leko has been at the helm since last December, helping Brugge qualify for the knockout playoff round with victories over Kairat Almaty and Marseille. They’re developing into one of the most consistent outfits outside of Europe’s premier divisions.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal Prediction

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2–0 Villarreal

Location: Dortmund, Germany

Dortmund, Germany Stadium: Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Referee: Simone Sozza (ITA)

Villarreal were the biggest disappointment of last season’s league phase, finishing with a meager point.

Despite another successful domestic campaign, Marcelino opted to hop off the Yellow Submarine after three years in charge. Villarreal have since pivoted to Iñigo Pérez, Andoni Iraola’s right-hand man while the now-Liverpool boss was at Rayo Vallecano, and are desperate to assert themselves on the grand continental stage.

They’ve started the La Liga season without a win through four matches, and a visit to Signal Iduna Park to begin the league phase is hardly a simple task. Borussia Dortmund thrashed Villarreal 4–0 at home in last season‘s competition, and have lost just two of their previous 23 Champions League games at Signal Iduna Park.

The hosts enter this fixture buoyed by their come-from-behind victory at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Porto vs. Manchester City Prediction

Prediction: Porto 0–1 Man City

Location: Porto, Portugal

Porto, Portugal Stadium: Estádio do Dragão

Estádio do Dragão Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

It’s been a fairly serene start to life as Pep Guardiola‘s successor for Enzo Maresca in Manchester, especially after a chastening Community Shield defeat.

The Cityzens are perfect in the Premier League after three games, sitting alongside the champions at the division’s summit.

They were perennial contenders for the European crown while Guardiola was in charge, and some would suggest that the Spaniard ending his decade-long spell in Manchester with just a single Champions League trophy was an underperformance.

City have been miles off the pace in back-to-back campaigns, but a swift summer rebuild after losing a couple of stalwarts in the aftermath of Guardiola’s departure has seen some project a rapid resurgence in Maresca’s debut season.

On Tuesday, they’ll return to the site of their 2021 Champions League final defeat.

Lille vs. Real Betis Prediction

Prediction: Lille 2–2 Real Betis

Location: Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France Stadium: Stade Pierre Mauroy

Stade Pierre Mauroy Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Referee: Georgi Kabakov (BUL)

Lille take on Real Betis for the first time ever, with the La Liga side celebrating their first Champions League appearance since 2005–06. A fifth-place finish in the Spanish top flight was enough for Manuel Pellegrini’s team to return to the esteemed competition, and the Chilean is back in the big time after a decade-long absence.

Pellegrini is managing his fifth different club in this competition after Villarreal, Real Madrid, Malaga and Man City.

He faces up against a familiar name on Tuesday, with Davide Ancelotti making his Champions League managerial bow. His father, Carlo, is the most successful manager in the competition’s history.

Lille, competing in Europe for the fourth consecutive season, have made a bright enough start under Ancelotti.

Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan Prediction

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Inter Milan

Location: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu

Santiago Bernabéu Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Tuesday, Sept. 8 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

It’s set to be a nostalgic league phase for José Mourinho, who suffered his first defeat upon his return as Real Madrid manager on Friday night. A chaotic conclusion to Madrid’s clash against Real Betis saw Carlos Espí have a goal ruled out for offside and Kylian Mbappé miss a stoppage-time penalty.

It’s otherwise been a promising, cheery opening to the season for Los Blancos, who are record 15-time winners of this competition but have suffered back-to-back quarterfinal exits.

Mourinho doubtless has the personnel capable of inspiring a 16th conquest, but the Portuguese coach has his work cut out to ensure his team are balanced enough to ensure they can overcome Europe’s finest.

Tuesday’s bout with Inter Milan will doubtless allow Mourinho to rekindle fond memories of his time in charge of the Nerazzurri, especially with one of his warriors from the 2009–10 treble-winning team, Cristian Chivu, occupying the visitors’ dugout.

Champions League Predictions: Sept. 8

Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET AEK Athens vs. LASK 3–1 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa 1–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Borussia Dortmund vs. Villarreal 2–0 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Porto vs. Man City 0–1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Lille vs. Real Betis 2–2 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Real Madrid vs. Inter 2–1