Supercomputer Predicts Final Champions League Table After Matchday 1

A prolonged Champions League opening gameweek is in the books, as the journey to Madrid got underway.

The objective over the autumn and winter varies from team-to-team, with some keen to avoid the extra effort that comes with playing twice more in the knockout phase playoffs, and others desperate to enjoy the financial incentives that come with two extra games.

Only 12 are dismissed after eight rounds of action, with the majority set to enjoy some form of knockout soccer in the new year.

The leading contenders refused to slip-up at the earliest juncture, and there were some particularly outstanding performances from sides who render themselves capable of conquering the continent.

Here’s how Opta’s supercomputer projects the league phase table to finish after Matchday 1, and who they’re backing to triumph at the Metropolitano next June.

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Supercomputer Predicts Final 2026–27 League Phase Table

Liverpool are one of four Premier League clubs expected to finish in the top eight. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Top Eight

Predicted Position Club Expected Points 1. Arsenal 17.90 2. Bayern Munich 17.07 3. Man City 16.85 4. Liverpool 16.07 5. Real Madrid 15.27 6. Barcelona 15.08 7. Aston Villa 14.49 8. PSG 14.06

16 points were required to secure a top-eight finish last season, yet Opta believes that 14 will be enough this time around.

Back-to-back winners have Paris Saint-Germain twice prevailed without benefiting from avoiding the playoff round, and they’re only expected to creep into eighth place this season. The holders thumped Slovan Bratislava 6–1 on Matchday 1.

All of the projected top eight won their opening games, including Arsenal, who battered Napoli but escaped Campania with just a 1–0 victory. The Gunners topped the table last season and are slated to do so again with 17.9 points. They notched 24 last time out.

Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs predicted to qualify automatically for the last-16. Tottenham Hotspur were the surprise package of last season’s league phase, considering their domestic form, and Aston Villa may well play the role of the Lilywhites this term. Villa beat Club Brugge on Tuesday and are now expected to finish seventh.

Manchester City and Liverpool slot behind Bayern Munich in third and fourth, respectively, while Clásico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona complete the top eight.

Knockout Phase Playoffs

The Red Devils are just on the outside looking in. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Predicted Position Club Finish 9. Man Utd 14.05 10. Borussia Dortmund 13.40 11. Stuttgart 13.23 12. Inter Milan 12.72 13. Sporting CP 12.66 14. Como 12.65 15. Real Betis 11.43 16. Roma 11.35 17. Lens 11.26 18. Bodø/Glimt 10.43 19. Porto 10.13 20. AEK Athens 10.12 21. PSV 10.04 22. Fenerbahçe 9.55 23. Napoli 9.04 24 Atlético Madrid 9.03

Manchester United are the only Premier League club projected to endure a playoff round slog, with their 4–0 victory over debutants Sabah not enough to shift Opta’s judgment.

They’re barely missing out, mind, and are one of several teams that’ll believe they’re in the mix. Borussia Dortmund‘s home form will once again prove key, while Stuttgart’s campaign started with a 3–1 win over newbies Viking.

Inter Milan suffered defeat in Madrid on Matchday 1, but are the strongest team in Italy with serious pedigree in this competition. The Nerazzurri are two-time finalists this decade and determined to shake off a humiliating exit in last season’s competition.

However, Como are the Italian club on the tip of everybody’s tongue, especially after their majestic performance on debut against RB Leipzig. Cesc Fàbregas’ upstart outfit are now projected to finish 14th, just ahead of Scudetto challengers Roma in 16th.

Napoli are also predicted to sneak into the playoff round, despite Massimiliano Allegri suffering three consecutive defeats at the start of his reign. It only gets easier for Allegri’s men after hosting Arsenal on Matchday 1.

Atlético Madrid are also expected to struggle, having lost for the second consecutive opening matchday at Anfield. Last season’s semifinalists may be too reliant on a disgruntled Julián Alvarez in attack.

Fenerbahçe, Lens, AEK Athens, Real Betis and Bodø/Glimt are among the relative Champions League novices projected to reach the playoff round, while Portuguese duo Sporting CP and Porto should also continue their respective journeys beyond next January.

PSV Eindhoven are expected to shake off a disappointing home draw with Shakhtar Donetsk and claim at least 10 points, which, according to Opta, should be enough to avoid elimination.

Bottom 12

History-maker Yaya Touré is in charge of Slovan Bratislava. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Predicted Position Club Expected Points 25. Club Brugge 8.88 26. RB Leipzig 8.85 27. Villarreal 8.42 28. Viking 8.02 29. Galatasaray 7.99 30. Shakhtar Donetsk 7.73 31. Lille 7.68 32. Slavia Prague 7.47 33. Feyenoord 7.27 34. LASK 7.18 35. Slovan Bratislava 5.70 36. Sabah 5.68

Club Brugge have gone toe-to-toe with the continent’s aristocracy in back-to-back campaigns, but aren’t expected to have enough this time around. Brugge were gutted again in the summer, losing Christos Tzolis to Arsenal and Aleksandar Stanković to Inter, and they were beaten at home by Villa on Matchday 1.

Villarreal may make a seven-point improvement from last season’s disastrous league phase, but that still won’t be enough to see them into the playoffs. The Yellow Submarine notched just a point last time out and started this season with a 3–2 defeat at Dortmund.

RB Leipzig were cast aside by Como, unnerving the supercomputer, and despite Galatasaray’s riches, their round-of-16 berth in 2025–26 has the makings of a false dawn.

Debutants Sabah and Viking are content with making up the numbers, while LASK saved their miracle for Celtic in the playoffs. Slavia Prague’s late collapse against Lens was a gut-punch, and you’ve got to feel for Slovan Bratislava and Feyenoord, who felt the respective wrath of PSG and Barcelona.

Lille were also defeated on home soil to kick off their campaign, hindering their chances of avoiding elimination, and although Shakhtar Donetsk earned a useful point in Eindhoven, their absence of a home venue is likely to count against them against elite opposition.

Supercomputer Predicts 2026–27 Champions League Winner

Arsenal’s Champions League progress has been linear under Mikel Arteta. | Filippo MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

Club Chance of Winning Arsenal 22.95% Bayern Munich 18.23% Man City 14.4% Barcelona 7.72% Liverpool 7.03% PSG 5.97% Real Madrid 4.31% Man Utd 3.89% Aston Villa 3.26% Inter Milan 2.40%

Opta are backing the Gunners to get the job done after their heartbreak in the Hungarian capital. Arsenal’s progress in this competition has been linear under Mikel Arteta, and hoisting the Champions League trophy in Madrid is the next step if they’re to continue on that trajectory.

However, the competition is fierce. Second-favorites Bayern Munich were edged out by the back-to-back champions PSG in last season’s semifinal, and the holders themselves are determined to make history and become just the fourth club to lift this trophy in three consecutive years.

Opta, though, currently rates Luis Enrique’s side as the sixth-most likely team to win this season’s competition, even behind Liverpool. Perhaps their shaky start to the Ligue 1 season has concerned the supercomputer’s algorithm.

Man City are transitioning nicely under Enzo Maresca, having suffered premature exits in Pep Guardiola’s final two seasons at the helm. They’ll be there or thereabouts, as will Barcelona, who have been in a rampant mood at the start of 2026–27. It’s surely their time to return to club soccer’s grandest stage after what will become a 12-year absence in 2027.

Real Madrid’s Champions League aura will never cease, and their superstars are purring. Against the very best, though, José Mourinho’s side looks poised to come unstuck unless balance is established without the ball.

Man Utd and Aston Villa boast remote chances of going all the way, as do Inter Milan, who are the most likely Italian club to win the competition.