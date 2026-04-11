Transfer News, Rumors: Real Madrid’s Haaland Boost; Vinicius Jr Makes Final Premier League Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Anthony Gordon has plenty of admirers. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal in pursuit of Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon, who is known to be interested in working under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are currently the three clear favorites in the race to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is negotiating a three-year contract with Juventus, keen to have “one last dance” in Serie A before he retires. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus are also chasing a deal for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who will be allowed to leave for $40 million (£30 million). (Source: SportsBoom)

Newcastle’s pursuit of Man Utd midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also been complicated by interest from Juventus. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester City are ready to let goalkeeper James Trafford leave on loan this summer if he requests an exit, but a permanent transfer will only be entertained if the Cityzens are given the chance to make a profit on the $54 million (£40 million) signing. (Source: Real Tolmie’s Hairdoo)

Arsenal are “more interested than ever” in a move for Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, but Chelsea have made a rival approach for the 24-year-old. (Source: Media Foot)

Potentially leaving Chelsea could be midfielder Enzo Fernández. A move to Real Madrid is increasingly likely after the La Liga giants decided to take advantage of his public comments about a transfer. (Source: Football Insider)

Scouts from Chelsea and Tottenham were all in attendance to watch Sporting CP left back Maxi Araujo against Arsenal, who were also impressed by the Uruguay international. (Source: A BOLA)

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all joined Aston Villa, Everton and Newcastle in pursuit of Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza. The 26-year-old will be out of contract this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham and West Ham United both remain interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó but face having to compete with clubs in Saudi Arabia for his signature. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez is a target for Barcelona. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona have abandoned their pursuit of Man City striker Erling Haaland because of the cost of such a deal. Their focus is currently on Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez, with Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy the preferred backup. (Source: El Nacional)

However, Lamine Yamal has made it clear he would prefer Barcelona sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. (Source: Fichajes)

Robert Lewandowski has not yet received a contract offer from Barcelona, with an extension looking increasingly unlikely. (Source: La Vanguardia)

Atlético Madrid have hit a stalemate in negotiations with Atalanta over midfielder Éderson, who has turned down offers from Arsenal, Man Utd and Newcastle to pursue a move to Atléti. (Source: AS)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Jürgen Klopp to become the team’s manager next season. The German boss has requested the signing of two proven defenders, two experienced midfielders and Man City striker Erling Haaland. (Source: Ángel Torquemada)

Despite repeated approaches from clubs in the Premier League, Vinicius Junior has made it clear he still wants to sign a new contract with Real Madrid. (Source: Football Insider)

Real Madrid are considering triggering the release clause of Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, who only signed a new contract with the German side earlier this week. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS