Transfer Rumors: Amorim Plots Man Utd Raid; Haaland’s Real Madrid Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali has plenty of admirers. | Newcastle United/Getty Images

Representatives of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali recently reached out to Arsenal to try and negotiate a deal, but the Gunners walked away amid concerns over his high wage demands and significant agent fees. Tottenham Hotspur remain in negotiations with the Italian. (Source: Chronicle Live)

Manchester United are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Mason Mount, who is wanted by former manager Ruben Amorim at AC Milan. (Source: MilanPress)

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has reached an agreement over personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, who are now expected to pursue a deal after he made it clear he would rather join the European champions over Liverpool. (Source: Fabrice Hawkins)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reached out to the representatives of West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes to learn the conditions of a summer transfer. The Reds have not advanced their interest, unlike both Man Utd and Tottenham. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha could return to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea and Man Utd showing the strongest interest in the Germany international. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton are working to agree personal terms with Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who is available for transfer and of interest to a number of clubs across the Premier League. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea and Newcastle are both interested in signing Monaco striker Folarin Balogun. The USMNT striker is valued at around $57 million (€50 million, £43 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

Also of interest to Chelsea are West Ham forwards Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville. (Source: The Guardian)

Arsenal have put in significant work behind the scenes over a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis and are more likely to complete his signing than any other club as it stands. (Source: Dimitris Manakos)

Nottingham Forest could rival Inter for the signature of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as Elliot Anderson nears a record-breaking move to Manchester City. (Source: Daily Mail)

Another target for Forest is Man City midfielder Mateo Kovačić, whose availability has also piqued the interest of Aston Villa. (Source: SportsBoom)

Newcastle are leading the race to sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Man City this summer. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Pau Cubarsí has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

PSG want Barcelona center back Pau Cubarsí as the long-term replacement for Marquinhos, but not only is the defender not interested, Barça are adamant he is not for sale. (Source: Fichajes)

Man City striker Erling Haaland has made it clear he does not want to join Real Madrid while Kylian Mbappé or Vinicius Junior are still there as he does not want to share the spotlight with either superstar. (Source: El Nacional)

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović has been offered to Real Madrid as he prepares to leave the Serie A side on a free transfer. (Source: Matteo Moretto)

Vlahović has also offered himself to Barcelona once again, having previously been turned down by the La Liga champions. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

José Mourinho wants Real Madrid to sign a new center back, midfielder and striker. Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández are his top priorities, while the new boss is waiting to evaluate Gonzalo García in preseason as he searches for an alternative striker in the mold of Joselu. (Source: Defensa Central)

Marc-André ter Stegen has approved a move to Ajax, but the Dutch giants are still working to convince Barcelona, who have concerns about the finances involved in the goalkeeper’s departure. (Source: SPORT)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS