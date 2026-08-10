Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Join Neto Race; Real Madrid’s Haaland Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Kenan Yıldız has been linked with Arsenal. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Juventus have turned down an approach from Arsenal for winger Kenan Yıldız, who is seen as untouchable in Turin. (Source: Tutto Juve)

As a result, Arsenal have informed the agents of Chelsea winger Pedro Neto of their interest in striking a deal this summer. (Source: Si Phillips)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye remains keen to complete a move to Liverpool this summer despite a rival approach from Bayer Leverkusen. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United and Arsenal are both chasing Club Brugge left back Joaquin Seys, who also has admirers at both Aston Villa and Newcastle United. (Source: The Sun)

Aston Villa are ramping up their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha while Newcastle focus on Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

AC Milan are expected to sell center back Fikayo Tomori this summer amid interest from Coventry City, Liverpool and Newcastle. (Source: Quotidiano Sportivo)

Manchester City have reached an agreement over personal terms with Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who are in advanced talks over a transfer fee. He is expected to move to the Etihad Stadium immediately, rather than in 2027. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

But Rodri’s impending exit from Man City has left club officials concerned that striker Erling Haaland will opt out of the project next summer, when Real Madrid are expected to try and strike a deal. (Source: El Nacional)

Tottenham Hotspur center back Cristian Romero, a target for Arsenal, has a release clause of $74 million (£55 million) in his contract which is valid only for Premier League clubs. (Source: El Desmarque)

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun is open to leaving Monaco this summer and has attracted interest from Tottenham. (Source: Football Insider)

Man City striker Divin Mubama, the star of the team’s preseason, has agreed to spend the campaign on loan with Southampton. (Source: Daily Mail)

La Liga

Ferran Torres is expected to leave Barcelona. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Barcelona have rejected an opening offer of $46 million (€40 million) from Paris Saint-Germain for Ferran Torres. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Barcelona are increasingly confident of striking a deal for Man City midfielder Rodri in a package worth around $81 million (€70 million). (Source: ESPN)

Having missed out on Rodri, Real Madrid continue to search for a creative midfielder. The dream target is João Neves of PSG but Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is also under consideration. (Source: El Nacional)

Another priority for Real Madrid is finding a left-sided central defender. (Source: El Larguero)

Aurélien Tchouaméni will not be leaving Real Madrid this summer despite continued interest from Man Utd. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Atlético Madrid are interested in signing Viktor Gyökeres from Arsenal, who remain keen to land Julián Alvarez from Diego Simeone’s side. (Source: FourFourTwo)

Fulham have reached out to Barcelona over a deal to sign right back Héctor Fort. (Source: Fichajes)