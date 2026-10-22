Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Reopen Vinicius Jr Talks; Chelsea Chase Alexander-Arnold

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd future is unclear. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Galatasaray have ended their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who remains of interest to clubs in Saudi Arabia as talks over a contract extension at Old Trafford remain stalled. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to capitalize on the negativity surrounding Vinícius Júnior and has asked the recruitment team to once again explore a move for the under-fire Real Madrid winger. (Source: El Nacional)

Also on Arsenal’s list of January targets is Atlético Madrid winger Álex Baena. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Flamengo have identified Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as a long-term target but will only make a move if the Brazilian indicates an interest in returning to his homeland. (Source: 1News)

Chelsea remain “one to watch” when it comes to Arsenal left back Riccardo Calafiori, who is of interest to Real Madrid. (Source: Si Phillips)

Roma are expecting offers for midfielder Manu Koné across the next two transfer windows, with both Chelsea and Liverpool still keen after exploring moves during the summer. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal and Man Utd are also in the race to sign Koné. (Source: Asromalive)

Chelsea continue to chase a deal for Como midfielder Nico Paz but face having to pay significantly higher than the €80 million ($90 million) buyback clause available for Real Madrid. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Sporting CP winger Flávio Gonçalves, 19, is expected to be the subject of bids worth up to €50 million ($56 million) from both Chelsea and Man Utd when the January transfer window opens. (Source: Mark Brus)

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are all looking to take Man Utd right back Diogo Dalot back to Serie A, following a previous loan in 2020–21. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City are readying a bid of €50 million ($56 million) to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Erling Haaland. The 22-year-old is also being followed by Chelsea, Everton, Leeds United, Man Utd and Newcastle United. (Source: Fichajes)

Freiburg attacking midfielder Yuito Suzuki, 24, is on the radars of both AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: fussball-news)

Aston Villa have contacted the agent of Fenerbahçe winger Oğuz Aydın over a potential move. (Source: Sercan Hamzaoğlu)

With Malo Gusto being followed by Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Tottenham, Chelsea have started looking at signing a new right back. (Source: Flashscore)

La Liga

Rayan Cherki has been linked with Barcelona. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

If Man City are sanctioned for breaking the Premier League’s financial rules, Barcelona would look to strike deals for both striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Rayan Cherki, although the Frenchman’s arrival would likely spell the end for Fermín López at Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is prepared to consider his options in the January transfer window as he continues to struggle for minutes at Real Madrid. A short-term loan to the Premier League in January is a possibility. (Source: indykaila)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has already approved a reunion with Alexander-Arnold, with the former Real Madrid boss keen to see a deal struck. (Source: Si Phillips)

Barcelona’s tough 4–2 defeat to PSG in the Champions League has seen club officials start to consider signing a handful of new defenders in the January transfer window if they can find the necessary funds. (Source: SPORT)

Members of Hansi Flick’s coaching staff are growing increasingly concerned by the performances of fullback João Cancelo, but the Barcelona manager’s loyalty is unwavering. (Source: Juan Jesus)