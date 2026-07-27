Transfer Rumors: Barcola Rejects Chelsea; Arsenal’s Record-Breaking Vinicius Jr Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Jules Koundé has been linked with a switch to England. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to meet Barcelona’s asking price of $75 million (€65 million, £55.5 million) to sign versatile defender Jules Koundé. (Source: Fichajes)

Alongside Liverpool, both Arsenal and Chelsea have expressed an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. The France international has firmly closed the door to Chelsea because of the Blues’ recent slump. (Source: L’Équipe)

Al Hilal’s recent approach for Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has put admirers Liverpool and Manchester United on alert. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Everton have no plans to sell Ndiaye and insist they are in complete control of his future as he remains under contract until 2029. (Source: The Express)

Chelsea have offered a two-year contract to England international defender John Stones, who is open to making the move to Stamford Bridge. (Source: Simon Phillips)

Stones is also a target for Liverpool after manager Andoni Iraola voiced concerns over the team’s depth at center back. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is another under consideration. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal believe finances will not be an issue if they are given a genuine chance to sign Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior and are prepared to break the bank to sign a player of the Brazil international’s quality. (Source: FootballTransfers)

Indeed, Arsenal are prepared to offer Vinícius Jr a wage that eclipses the salary currently taken home by Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea. (Source: Kieran Gill)

Also in Chelsea’s sights is Barcelona left back Gerard Martín, who impressed in a new role at the heart of Hansi Flick’s defense last season. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Atalanta center back Giorgio Scalvini, with the Italian side keen to raise money following the collapse of Éderson’s proposed move to Man Utd. (Source: Tutto Atalanta)

Tottenham are in advanced talks to sign Manchester City winger Savinho after fending off competition from AC Milan. (Source: The Sun)

La Liga

Speculation over a move to Spain for Rodri continues to ramp up. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Real Madrid are ready to submit their first offer, worth around $57 million (€50 million, £43 million) for Man City midfielder Rodri. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Frustration over Real Madrid’s move to sign Yan Diomande will see PSG retaliate over Rodri. The European champions are ready to offer as much as three-times more to the Spain midfielder in wages to convince him to snub Los Blancos and move to Paris instead. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona have not abandoned their pursuit of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez and are prepared to increase their offer to $148 million (€130 million) to try get a deal over the line. (Source: Cadena SER)

Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez remains an alternative for Barcelona, but he will not be available on a free transfer as the Saudi side, contrary to reports, are not looking to terminate his contract. A loan deal is seen as the most feasible move. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid need to raise funds after agreeing to sign Diomande. The three main candidates for sale are Vinícius Jr, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. (Source: Defensa Central)

Brahim Díaz, Arda Güler and Endrick are another trio whose Real Madrid futures could come into question if suitable offers arrive. (Source: TEAMtalk)

José Mourinho has informed Eduardo Camavinga that he is likely to struggle for minutes at Real Madrid next season, but the Frenchman remains determined not to leave. (Source: Sergio Valentín)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS