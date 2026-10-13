Transfer Rumors: Chelsea Eye Bellingham; Arsenal Join Olise Race

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Leny Yoro faces an uncertain future at Man Utd. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have both emerged as suitors of Manchester United center back Leny Yoro. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as part of their pursuit of a new superstar forward. Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG are all keen on the Frenchman. (Source: Fichajes)

Also in Arsenal’s sights is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. The Gunners are now believed to be leading the race for a player whose poor start to the season has seen his price tag drop down to €120 million ($134 million). (Source: SPORT)

Chelsea are ready to offer a “hefty” contract to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January, having settled on the Dutchman as a replacement for Enzo Fernández. (Source: Football Insider)

Liverpool have concerns about signing Ronald Araújo permanently after his poor performance in the defeat to Manchester City. (Source: El Nacional)

Tottenham Hotspur right back Pedro Porro wants to return to Spain, where Barcelona are growing increasingly interested in his services. (Source: Fichajes)

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham are among the many admirers of Benfica right back Daniel Banjaqui. The 18-year-old also has interest from Italy, Germany and Spain. (Source: 4-4-2)

Arsenal and Aston Villa are both ahead of Newcastle United in pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Source: Football Insider)

Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo, 24, has played his way onto the radars of Everton, Man Utd and Tottenham ahead of the January transfer window. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Pumas UNAM are prepared to sell 24-year-old midfielder Pedro Vite, who has been the subject of an approach from Manchester City’s ownership group. (Source: Federción Postera)

La Liga

Erling Haaland is a dream target for Europe’s elite. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Scouts from both Barcelona and Real Madrid watched Man City striker Erling Haaland in action against Liverpool at the weekend. Barça were also checking up on loanee Ronald Araújo, while Madrid officials wanted a closer look at Reds midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz. (Source: TEAMtalk)

As well as Real Madrid, Wirtz is being followed by Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Real Madrid have offered Jude Bellingham a new contract to try and fend off interest from Chelsea, who are “very keen” on the England international. (Source: indykaila)

PSG hope to sign Barcelona defender Eric García and are ready to pay upwards of €70 million ($78 million) to get a deal done. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are showing strong interest in signing Borussia Dortmund center back Nico Schlotterbeck, who is also being chased by Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: fussball-news)

As Real Madrid prepare for the eventual departure of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, they have shown interest in Arsenal’s David Raya, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Toulouse’s Guillaume Restes. (Source: Fichajes)