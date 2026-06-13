Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wanted by Man Utd Rivals; Real Madrid’s Shock Endrick Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Chelsea are open to signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer but will only do so on loan, believing the combination of a transfer fee and the England international’s high wages would make a permanent deal too expensive. (Source: Si Phillips)
A number of Premier League rivals are monitoring Bruno Fernandes’s ongoing contract talks with Man Utd, who are prepared to offer the Portugal international a new deal worth a whopping $502,000 (£375,000) per week. (Source: SportsBoom)
Both Liverpool and Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who is also on the radar of Galatasaray. (Source: Tuttojuve)
Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is valued at $81 million (€70 million, £60 million). (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Cody Gakpo has told Liverpool he wants to leave this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of getting a deal over the line. (Source: SoccerNews)
Meanwhile, Tottenham are leading Liverpool in pursuit of Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez. (Source: Mark Brus)
Newcastle United proposed a swap deal that would send Nick Woltemade to Chelsea in exchange for striker Liam Delap. The Blues, while interested, turned down the offer. (Source: The Chelsea Forum)
Myles Lewis-Skelly’s strong performances in Arsenal’s midfield towards the end of the season appear to have saved his future at the Emirates, with long-term admirers Man Utd handed a blow in their chase of the Englishman. (Source: Manchester Evening News)
Paris Saint-Germain have added Manchester City midfielder Rodri to their list of summer targets. (Source: Fichajes)
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli remains a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, while teammate Leandro Trossard has attracted interest from Bournemouth and other European clubs. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
Man Utd, Man City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite but face having to meet his $94 million (£70 million) price tag. (Source: Daily Mail)
Amid uncertainty over the future of Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa are looking at Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. (Source: A BOLA)
La Liga
Talks over a move to Real Madrid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez have stopped completely. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Inter are keen on signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on a loan deal that would include an obligation to buy for around $46 million (€40 million). Los Blancos only value the in-form Brazilian at $52 million (€45 million). (Source: L’Interista)
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is opening to joining Atlético Madrid, but manager Diego Simeone has yet to decide whether to pursue a deal. Al Hilal, Bayer Leverkusen and Man Utd are all considering the 22-year-old. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
Paris Saint-Germain have turned down a cut-price offer of $58 million (€50 million) for winger Bradley Barcola from Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)
Following the arrival of new manager José Mourinho, Real Madrid are expected to explore a move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Source: Football Insider)
Mourinho and president Florentino Pérez have also discussed the future of young midfielder Arda Güler, with both adamant a sale is off the table. Arsenal and PSG are both exploring bids but Los Blancos will reject all advances. (Source: Defensa Central)
Barcelona have made an offer for 18-year-old Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington, who has traveled to the World Cup with Australia. (Source: Sydney Morning Herald)
But Barcelona’s desire to sign Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella has been handed a blow after the Spain international made it clear he is reluctant to join a club that cannot guarantee his registration next season. (Source: El Nacional)
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