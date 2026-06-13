Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Wanted by Man Utd Rivals; Real Madrid’s Shock Endrick Decision

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford will return to Man Utd this summer. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Chelsea are open to signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer but will only do so on loan, believing the combination of a transfer fee and the England international’s high wages would make a permanent deal too expensive. (Source: Si Phillips)

A number of Premier League rivals are monitoring Bruno Fernandes’s ongoing contract talks with Man Utd, who are prepared to offer the Portugal international a new deal worth a whopping $502,000 (£375,000) per week. (Source: SportsBoom)

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have expressed interest in signing Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, who is also on the radar of Galatasaray. (Source: Tuttojuve)

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is valued at $81 million (€70 million, £60 million). (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)

Cody Gakpo has told Liverpool he wants to leave this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of getting a deal over the line. (Source: SoccerNews)

Meanwhile, Tottenham are leading Liverpool in pursuit of Club Brugge center back Joel Ordóñez. (Source: Mark Brus)

Newcastle United proposed a swap deal that would send Nick Woltemade to Chelsea in exchange for striker Liam Delap. The Blues, while interested, turned down the offer. (Source: The Chelsea Forum)

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s strong performances in Arsenal’s midfield towards the end of the season appear to have saved his future at the Emirates, with long-term admirers Man Utd handed a blow in their chase of the Englishman. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Paris Saint-Germain have added Manchester City midfielder Rodri to their list of summer targets. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli remains a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, while teammate Leandro Trossard has attracted interest from Bournemouth and other European clubs. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Man Utd, Man City and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite but face having to meet his $94 million (£70 million) price tag. (Source: Daily Mail)

Amid uncertainty over the future of Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa are looking at Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. (Source: A BOLA)

La Liga

Julián Álvarez has been at the heart of the drama this summer. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Talks over a move to Real Madrid for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez have stopped completely. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Inter are keen on signing Real Madrid striker Endrick on a loan deal that would include an obligation to buy for around $46 million (€40 million). Los Blancos only value the in-form Brazilian at $52 million (€45 million). (Source: L’Interista)

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó is opening to joining Atlético Madrid, but manager Diego Simeone has yet to decide whether to pursue a deal. Al Hilal, Bayer Leverkusen and Man Utd are all considering the 22-year-old. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain have turned down a cut-price offer of $58 million (€50 million) for winger Bradley Barcola from Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Following the arrival of new manager José Mourinho, Real Madrid are expected to explore a move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. (Source: Football Insider)

Mourinho and president Florentino Pérez have also discussed the future of young midfielder Arda Güler, with both adamant a sale is off the table. Arsenal and PSG are both exploring bids but Los Blancos will reject all advances. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona have made an offer for 18-year-old Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington, who has traveled to the World Cup with Australia. (Source: Sydney Morning Herald)

But Barcelona’s desire to sign Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella has been handed a blow after the Spain international made it clear he is reluctant to join a club that cannot guarantee his registration next season. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS