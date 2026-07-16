Transfer Rumors: Foden Offered to Clubs; Liverpool Identify Salah Replacement

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

London trumps Liverpool. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan are evaluating Manchester City star Phil Foden and would fund a shock approach for the Englishman by selling Rafael Leão. This is after an intermediary has been offering Foden’s services to several clubs, with only a year on his contract. (Source: SportMediaset)

Arsenal have the edge over Liverpool when it comes to Bradley Barcola, because the Paris Saint-Germain star would prefer to move to London if he swaps France for England. (Source: Kostas Lianos)

It’s considered pointless for Manchester United to initiate any negotiations with Real Madrid over Eduardo Camavinga because the player himself is determined to stay at the Bernabéu. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Sander Berge is emerging as a “serious” target for Man Utd to add a third midfielder to the squad this summer and is being discussed internally. A $54 million (£40 million) price tag makes the Norwegian more affordable than someone like Carlos Baleba. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Still to replace Mohamed Salah, the Red have made enquiries regarding Bournemouth winger Rayan. The young Brazilian is one of many on Liverpool’s radar. He has a release clause set at $175 million (£130 million), but it’s not active until 2027. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are front of the chasing pack for Japan midfielder Kaishu Sano, ready to offer $69 million (£51 million) to Mainz. But Arsenal, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund have all been in contact with his entourage as well. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Amid Serie A interest from Inter, Tottenham value Cristian Romero up to $57 million (£42.5 million) and Djed Spence up to $46 million (£34 million). Such costs are considered a major obstacle for the Italian champions (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Lucas Bergvall remains the subject of negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, after the latter rejected a $51 million (£38 million) opening offer. (Source: Sky Sports)

Chelsea are still well short of matching Diogo Costa’s Porto release clause, set at $69 million (£51 million). But Porto’s concern regarding the goalkeeper is any club triggering it late in the window, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich linked. (Source: Correio da Manhã via Sport Witness)

Chelsea have rejected two offers for Trevoh Chalobah, a player they value up to $47 million (£35 million). He is keen on going to Italy and Inter and Como are both in the hunt. (Source: football.london)

Strasbourg have interest in Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. But the French side could also consider a move for fellow Blues stopper Filip Jörgensen instead. (Source: L’Équipe)

Crystal Palace are showing interest in Augsburg center back Chrislain Matsima, a potential replacement for Marc Guéhi after his exit back in January. (Source: Sky Sports)

La Liga

La Liga is calling for Cristian Romero. | George Wood/Getty Images

The only way Real Madrid can sign Michael Olise is if he actively tells Bayern Munich he wants to leave. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Cristian Romero would prioritize joining Barcelona over Atlético Madrid or Inter, although center back isn’t the club’s most pressing need. A permanent transfer might be difficult without first offloading, but a loan deal could have the Catalans very interested. (Source: SPORT)

Senior Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo is well liked by Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid could rival Aston Villa and Tottenham when it comes to Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. A move to the Bernabéu would reunite the Ukrainian with José Mourinho, an apparent driving force behind the interest. (Source: A Bola via Sport Witness)

Raúl Asencio is no longer closed to leaving Real Madrid this summer, with agent Jorge Mendes now exploring opportunities that would ensure no drop in salary. (Source: RubenMartin)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS