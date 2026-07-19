Transfer Rumors: Garnacho Offered Rivals Switch; Mourinho Wants Rodri at Real Madrid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has one year left on his Liverpool contract. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The agent of Liverpool center back Virgil van Dijk is heading to Türkiye for talks over a transfer to Beşiktaş. (Source: Levent Ümit Erol)

In search of a new center back of their own, Liverpool have expressed interest in Illia Zabarnyi of Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

During negotiations over Morgan Rogers, Aston Villa enquired about signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson and winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea have also been approached by Napoli over a loan deal for center back Benoît Badiashile, but the Blues have no interest in anything other than a permanent sale. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Financial concerns have left Roma reluctantly prepared to accept an offer for midfielder Manu Koné, who is of interest to Manchester United. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal and Manchester City are both “particularly keen” on signing Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. While the French side want to keep him for at least another season, but an offer of $114 million (€100 million, £85 million) could be impossible to turn down. (Source: L’Équipe)

Also on Arsenal’s radar is Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, and the Gunners could make a fresh move for the Argentina international after missing out on their top target Morgan Rogers to Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd are favorites to sign Borussia Dortmund center back Waldemar Anton ahead of Aston Villa, with the Red Devils prepared to make a significant offer for the 29-year-old. (Source: Fussballdaten)

Liverpool have opened club-to-club negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign winger Bradley Barcola. (Source: indykaila)

Both Inter and Juventus are looking into a triple swoop for Tottenham Hotspur right back Djed Spence, center back Cristian Romero and striker Richarlison. (Source: L’Interista)

AC Milan hope that Aston Villa will use the money raised from Morgan Rogers’s sale to Chelsea to formalize their interest in winger Rafael Leão, who continues to wait on an offer from the Premier League. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea have also explored a move for Leão but have not yet returned with an offer. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall is prioritizing a move to Man Utd this summer rather than a return to Chelsea, who have made fresh enquiries over Real Madrid’s Álvaro Carreras and Fenerbahçe’s Archie Brown as a result. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have a “concrete plan” to try and sign Borussia Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson. (Source: CaughtOffside)

With William Saliba potentially facing a lengthy layoff with a back injury, Arsenal are considering making a move for former Man City center back John Stones. (Source: The Sun)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez continues to dominate headlines. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have accepted defeat in pursuit of Chelsea’s João Pedro and Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi as potential alternatives to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. As a result, the likes of Darwin Núñez and Dušan Vlahović have been discussed. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Phil Foden’s uncertain future at Man City has caught the eye of Barcelona, who are sensing the chance to strike a cut-price deal for a player needing to rebuild his reputation after a disappointing season. (Source: El Nacional)

Another Man City midfielder, Rodri, is a key target for new Real Madrid manager José Mourinho. Club officials are no longer concerned by the impact of his knee injury and could make a move after the World Cup. (Source: Tomás González-Martín)

Many inside Real Madrid are supportive of Mourinho’s desire to sign Rodri, but a move is only likely if the funds can be raised through the sale of Eduardo Camavinga who, up to this point, has been determined not to leave the Bernabéu. (Source: Defensa Central)

Mourinho has also spoken with Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni, who wants to join the club and wishes a deal had already been wrapped up by now. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Mallorca have offered winger Jan Virgili a new contract, with Barcelona currently not looking to trigger their buy-back clause. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS