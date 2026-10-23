Transfer Rumors: Haaland Makes Barcelona, Real Madrid Demand; Man Utd Battle Chelsea for Paz

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Fermín López has long been linked to Chelsea. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Chelsea are ready to make an offer of over €100 million ($112 million) for Barcelona midfielder Fermín López after a failed approach for the Spain international during the summer. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United are both watching Como midfielder Nico Paz ahead of what could be huge bids at the end of the season. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, 21, has emerged as a target for both Arsenal and Liverpool, who have been alerted to his release clause of £50 million ($67 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign breakout Monza striker Gustavo Varela, who has scored six goals in his first six Serie A games this season. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur are relaxed about interest in right back Pedro Porro from both Barcelona and Real Madrid and will use a huge asking price to scare off the Spanish giants. (Source: Football Insider)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has rejected a new contract and wants to leave the club as soon as possible. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man Utd are all interested in the England international. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Lewis Hall remains interested in swapping Newcastle United for Man Utd, despite signing a new contract at St James’ Park. (Source: The i Paper)

Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all identified Brighton & Hove Albion center back Luka Vušković as a future transfer target. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool informed Valencia of a desire to trigger the release clause of 19-year-old winger David Otorbi, prompting the Spanish side to tie him down to a new contract with an even higher clause. (Source: Tribuna Deportiva)

Aston Villa will back out of their conditional obligation to sign Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho if the winger does not improve for the club in the coming weeks. Like Harvey Elliott last season, he could be frozen out to avoid him making a certain number of appearances. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid are prepared to consider offloading right back Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. (Source: Bernabeu Digital)

Man City striker Erling Haaland is prepared to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the future, but only if they agree to insert a reasonable release clause in his contract to give him the freedom to pursue another move further down the line. (Source: El Nacional)

Barcelona are no longer in the race to sign Man Utd youngster JJ Gabriel, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain the only suitors remaining. (Source: Football Insider)

But Barcelona are prepared to pursue the signing of Como midfielder Nico Paz, for whom Real Madrid hold a buyback clause, at the end of the season. (Source: François Gallardo)

PSG are looking at Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as they search for a replacement for the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Source: Eurosport)

Barcelona are continuing to monitor the situation surrounding Man City’s guilty verdict in the hope that their move for 17-year-old USMNT midfielder Cavan Sullivan collapses, giving them the chance to strike. (Source: SPORT)