Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford’s future at Man Utd remains unclear. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford remains available for transfer at Manchester United despite the Red Devils’ public insistence that he is being reintegrated into the squad. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Also linked with an exit from Man Utd is center back Ayden Heaven. The 20-year-old has admirers across the Premier League and at Championship side West Ham United. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Erling Haaland is ready to push for an exit from Manchester City as early as next summer, when Barcelona would be among his preferred destinations. (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool are considering bringing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah back to the club next summer, when they will have a one-time buy-back clause of £50 million ($65.5 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

But Man Utd are exploring a move to sign Quansah as early as this January. (Source: indykaila)

Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs has emerged as a January target for Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen does not want to leave the Turkish side this winter, but is planning a big-money exit in the summer and would listen to an approach from Man Utd. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd’s dream target for the January transfer window is Bournemouth left back Adrien Truffert. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

Roma winger Matías Soulé is being tracked by both Arsenal and Newcastle United as a potential target for 2027. (Source: fussball-news)

Chelsea and Man Utd could both act on interest in 19-year-old Sporting CP winger Flávio Gonçalves in January. (Source: 4-4-2)

Tottenham Hotspur are asking for €10 million ($11 million) to sell striker Richarlison in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor. (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

Aston Villa have looked into a deal for River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltrán and could compete with Atlético Madrid for the 22-year-old’s signature. (Source: TyC Sports)

La Liga

Joško Gvardiol is of interest to Barcelona. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Rodri is encouraging Man City defender Joško Gvardiol to leave the club and join him at Barcelona. (Source: El Nacional)

If Endrick pushes for an exit from Real Madrid in January, the club will not stand in his way, but Los Blancos are still hopeful of keeping the unsettled striker around until the end of the season at least. (Source: Arancha Rodríguez)

Valencia are pushing to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in January despite the Gunners’ determination to hold onto him. (Source: Rodra)

Borussia Dortmund winger Mathis Albert, 17, is of increasing interest to Barcelona, but Man Utd manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to push for a reunion with a player he worked with at the USMNT. (Source: Ekrem Konur)

Real Madrid have another 17-year-old in their sights: Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)