Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Agree Barcola Deal; Man City Chase Mac Allister

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ferran Torres has been linked with Arsenal. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

After missing out on Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal have identified Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as a potential target. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have agreed a fee of $147.5 million (£110 million) with Paris Saint-Germain to sign winger Bradley Barcola. (Source: DaveOCKOP)

Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Manchester United for left back Lewis Hall, insisting he is not for sale at any price. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Arsenal and Man Utd are both battling for the signature of 21-year-old Inter striker Pio Esposito, who is valued at $98 million (£73 million). (Source: The Sun)

Space in Arsenal’s forward line could be opened up by the sale of striker Gabriel Jesus. Napoli are chasing the Brazil international but need to pay over $23 million (£17 million) to convince Arsenal to sell. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Turkish side Beşiktaş have made an offer to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan. (Source: Sözcü)

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as part of the deal to take Rodri to Camp Nou. (Source: El Nacional)

Meanwhile, as they prepare to replace Rodri, Man City have made contact with the representatives of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister over a shock transfer. (Source: Matt Thielen)

Chelsea are in the race to sign Bologna center back Jhon Lucumí but will only get the chance to strike a deal if Juventus, his preferred landing spot, fail to make a suitable offer. (Source: Quotidiano Sportivo)

Liverpool are considering joining the race to sign Aston Villa center back Ezri Konsa after Arsenal fell short of his price tag with an opening bid. (Source: Football FanCast)

Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham have all registered their interest in Brentford striker Igor Thiago, but the Bees have no interest in even entertaining discussions over his departure. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez continues to be linked with an exit from Atlético Madrid. | Eduardo Carmim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is prepared to sell striker Julián Alvarez to Barcelona only if Blaugrana midfielder Fermín López moves in the other direction. Barça have swiftly turned down that proposal. (Source: El Nacional)

Atlético are chasing the signature of Tottenham center back Cristian Romero, partly due to a belief that his arrival would help convince fellow Argentina international Alvarez to remain at the club this summer. (Source: SPORT)

But Barcelona still see Alvarez as their top target before the transfer deadline, despite a plan to spend big on Man City’s Rodri. (Source: The Athletic)

As for Real Madrid, the initial response to missing out on Rodri’s signature is not to sign an alternative, but rather to put faith in Arda Güler and new signing Bernardo Silva to support in a deeper midfield role. (Source: Abraham Romero)

The representatives of Real Madrid striker Endrick are working to secure a move to the Premier League following the arrivals of Carlos Espí and Yan Diomande. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Endrick also has loan offers from Spain, where Real Sociedad have joined Real Betis and Villarreal in expressing interest. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)