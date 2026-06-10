Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Battle Man Utd for Tchouameni; Chelsea Plot Olmo Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Mateus Fernandes has attracted plenty of interest. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has given his preference to Manchester United, who continue to negotiate in the hope of reducing the Hammers’ asking price. (Source: Shaun Connolly)

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Liverpool are both chasing a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, although Los Blancos are adamant they will not sell the Frenchman. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Joško Gvardiol remains in talks with Manchester City over a new contract. Despite approaches from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, negotiations over an extension at the Etihad Stadium are making positive progress. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

As Juventus prepare to bid fareweel to striker Dušan Vlahović, interest in Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal has been established. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)

Alongside Jesus, Juventus have also enquired about returning Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. (Source: Romeo Agresti)

Newcastle United and Everton are both chasing a deal for Arsenal striker Jesus. The Brazilian is thought to be open to remaining in the Premier League. (Source: SportsBoom)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has identified Juventus center back Gleison Bremer as his dream replacement for Cristian Romero. A swap deal could be struck that would take goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario back to Serie A. (Source: Tuttosport)

Chelsea are chasing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo. After a request from manager Xabi Alonso, the Blues are preparing a bid of around $81 million (€70 million, £60 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Roma need to raise $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) by the end of June but are determined to do so without selling their biggest names. Chelsea have seen such an offer for goalkeeper Mile Svilar knocked back. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Aston Villa are battling Napoli for the signature of Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who is valued at $35 million (€30 million, £26 million). (Source: A Spor)

Man Utd have shown an interest in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Napoli midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, the latter of whom came through the Man City academy. (Source: Sky Sports)

Federico Chiesa will be allowed to leave Liverpool for a fee of around $23 million (€20 million, £17 million). (Source: Mark Brus)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez has been a major player in the summer window so far. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Julián Álvarez’s release clause of $577 million (€500 million) is complex and includes mechanisms for certain clubs in the Champions League to strike a deal for around $173 million (€150 million) before tax. Barcelona are one such club and the Argentina international is keen to make the move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)

José Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to consider offers for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, believing the Frenchman is unlikely to see many minutes next season. (Source: El Nacional)

Agent Jorge Mendes has proposed West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Man City duo Rúben Dias and Matheus Nunes as potential targets for Real Madrid. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Barcelona are unaware of interest from Man City in left back Alejandro Balde but are clear that the 22-year-old will be available for transfer this summer. (Source: MARCA)

Real Betis are the latest side to express an interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: SPORT)

Real Madrid are braced for interest in 21-year-old midfielder César Palacios. La Liga’s Osasuna and Serie A outfit Como are both seen as possible landing spots. (Source: AS)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS