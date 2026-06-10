Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Battle Man Utd for Tchouameni; Chelsea Plot Olmo Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes has given his preference to Manchester United, who continue to negotiate in the hope of reducing the Hammers’ asking price. (Source: Shaun Connolly)
Meanwhile, Man Utd and Liverpool are both chasing a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, although Los Blancos are adamant they will not sell the Frenchman. (Source: Tutto Juve)
Joško Gvardiol remains in talks with Manchester City over a new contract. Despite approaches from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, negotiations over an extension at the Etihad Stadium are making positive progress. (Source: Ben Jacobs)
As Juventus prepare to bid fareweel to striker Dušan Vlahović, interest in Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal has been established. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
Alongside Jesus, Juventus have also enquired about returning Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson. (Source: Romeo Agresti)
Newcastle United and Everton are both chasing a deal for Arsenal striker Jesus. The Brazilian is thought to be open to remaining in the Premier League. (Source: SportsBoom)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has identified Juventus center back Gleison Bremer as his dream replacement for Cristian Romero. A swap deal could be struck that would take goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario back to Serie A. (Source: Tuttosport)
Chelsea are chasing a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo. After a request from manager Xabi Alonso, the Blues are preparing a bid of around $81 million (€70 million, £60 million). (Source: Fichajes)
Roma need to raise $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) by the end of June but are determined to do so without selling their biggest names. Chelsea have seen such an offer for goalkeeper Mile Svilar knocked back. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)
Aston Villa are battling Napoli for the signature of Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who is valued at $35 million (€30 million, £26 million). (Source: A Spor)
Man Utd have shown an interest in Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Napoli midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, the latter of whom came through the Man City academy. (Source: Sky Sports)
Federico Chiesa will be allowed to leave Liverpool for a fee of around $23 million (€20 million, £17 million). (Source: Mark Brus)
La Liga
Julián Álvarez’s release clause of $577 million (€500 million) is complex and includes mechanisms for certain clubs in the Champions League to strike a deal for around $173 million (€150 million) before tax. Barcelona are one such club and the Argentina international is keen to make the move. (Source: GIVEMESPORT)
José Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to consider offers for midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, believing the Frenchman is unlikely to see many minutes next season. (Source: El Nacional)
Agent Jorge Mendes has proposed West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes and Man City duo Rúben Dias and Matheus Nunes as potential targets for Real Madrid. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Barcelona are unaware of interest from Man City in left back Alejandro Balde but are clear that the 22-year-old will be available for transfer this summer. (Source: MARCA)
Real Betis are the latest side to express an interest in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó. (Source: SPORT)
Real Madrid are braced for interest in 21-year-old midfielder César Palacios. La Liga’s Osasuna and Serie A outfit Como are both seen as possible landing spots. (Source: AS)
READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS
Sports Illustrated’s FC team bring you the latest news, transfers and match coverage.