Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Battle Rivals for Alexander-Arnold Return; Barcelona’s New Alvarez Plan

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Xavi Espart is enjoying a breakout season at Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reached out to explore a deal for Barcelona fullback Xavi Espart, who has been hit with a price tag of €80 million ($90 million). (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have watched Espart in action this season, with Aston Villa also following his development closely. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool are exploring a reunion with out-of-favor Real Madrid right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose struggle for minutes has also piqued the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has already spoken with Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso and a number of Blues players, and he is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge. (Source: Si Phillips)

Chelsea’s willingness to move for Scott in January could see them emerge as leading suitors, particularly as Arsenal and Liverpool may prefer to wait until the end of the season to pursue a deal. (Source: The Athletic)

Two unnamed clubs have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. (Source: Football Insider)

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has asked his agent to explore a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea identified as potential landing spots. (Source: El Nacional)

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are both interested in signing 20-year-old Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otávio. (Source: fussball-news)

Johan Manzambi’s impressive start to life with Aston Villa has caught the eye of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Newcastle United officials were in the stands to watch Valencia winger David Otorbi, 19, in action this weekend. (Source: MARCA)

La Liga

Finn Jeltsch has a growing reputation across Europe. | Dominika Kortvelyesiova/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to butt heads over the signature of Stuttgart center back Finn Jeltsch, who is also on the radar of Liverpool. Offers of €50 million ($56 million) are expected to arrive for the 20-year-old. (Source: SPORT)

January could see Barcelona reignite their pursuit of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez, but they will need to lower his asking price. To do so, players like Alejandro Balde, Andreas Christensen, Frenkie de Jong or Roony Bardghji could be offered in exchange. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich are the latest side to establish interest in Barcelona defender Gerard Martín, who is already a target for Inter Milan and Liverpool. There is also interest in the 24-year-old from Chelsea and Tottenham. (Source: fussball-news)

Real Madrid have wrapped up contract extensions for Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler and Thibaut Courtois, with formal announcements the only thing missing. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

If Alejandro Balde leaves Barcelona in January, manager Hansi Flick would seek a reunion with Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies. (Source: El Nacional)