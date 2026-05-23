Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Go All Out for Diomande; $175 Million Fernandez Bidding War

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Alex Scott is a secret speedster. | Andrew Kearns-CameraSport/Getty Images

Liverpool have singled out RB Leipzig flyer Yan Diomande as the club’s “leading transfer target” for the upcoming summer window. (Source: The Athletic)

In an attempt to beat out Paris Saint-Germain for Mohamed Salah’s potential replacement, Liverpool are prepared to make an offer of $139.2 million (£103.7 million, €120 million) for Diomande. (Source: Fichajes)

There was also admiring glances from Manchester United aimed at Diomande, but the Red Devils are not prepared to even go as high as $116 million (£86.4 million, €100 million). (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

United have, however, been credited with interest in making a bid worth $20.1 million (£15 million) for Leicester City’s record-breaking 16-year-old Jeremy Monga. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as a potential challenger for Martín Zubimendi, whose form has dipped at the business end of the season. There will be competition from Manchester United and Chelsea in a player valued at $80.6 million (£60 million). (Source: TEAMtalk)

Turkish side Fenerbahçe have emerged as Manchester United’s main opposition in their quest to sign AC Milan’s outgoing forward Rafael Leão. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Enzo Maresca has identified Real Madrid fringe player Brahim Díaz as an ideal summer recruit for Manchester City as he prepares to take over from Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. (Source: Fichajes)

The ex-Chelsea boss hasn’t yet given up hope of luring Enzo Fernández across to Manchester as well. Maresca’s former midfield star is described as his “priority” target for the summer window. (Source: The Touchline)

In an attempt to plug a leaky backline, Liverpool could poach Chelsea center back Levi Colwill from Stamford Bridge this summer as an ideal successor to Virgil van Dijk. (Source: Football Insider)

Manchester United are readying a $67.3 million (£50.1 million, €58 million) offer for Juventus’ star center back Gleison Bremer, who could be persuaded to ditch the Old Lady should they miss out on Champions League qualification. Liverpool have also been floated as a potential suitor. (Source: TuttoJuve)

United and Liverpool aren’t only expected to battle over Bremer. The historic English rivals are also duking it out for the signature of Micky van de Ven. Michael Carrick’s side are only expected to make an offer for the Dutch defender if Tottenham Hotspur get relegated but there is thought to be real interest from Van de Ven in joining Liverpool. (Source: The United Stand)

Aston Villa are lining up a $58 million, (£43.2 million, €50 million) bid for Real Betis’ former Manchester United winger Antony. (Source: Fichajes)

The funds for a bid on Antony could be freed up by Morgan Rogers’s sale. Villa are expected to demand $107.4 million (£80 million) for a player coveted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

La Liga

Julián Alvarez is a target for Barcelona. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid are prepared to splash $174 million (£129.7 million, €150 million) on Chelsea’s wantaway midfielder Enzo Fernández in a push from Florentino Pérez to win the club’s presidential election. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are given the best chance of signing Julián Alvarez but PSG are the only team to make concrete contact with the Atlético Madrid striker. Arsenal’s aspirations of signing the World Cup winner appear to be slimmer than their European counterparts. (Source: Gastón Edul)

While Barcelona’s interest in Alessandro Bastoni stalls, Real Madrid are thought to be lining up an approach for the Inter Milan center back. (Source: Fichajes)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s week is set to go from bad to worse. After missing out on England’s World Cup roster, the Real Madrid fullback could soon face competition from Denzel Dumfries, who has emerged as a key target for the incoming José Mourinho. (Source: DefensaCentral)

Following confirmation of his impending Real Madrid exit, Dani Carvajal is closing on a romantic move to Serie A champions Inter Milan. (Source: Fichajes)

Despite interest from Barcelona, super agent Jorge Mendes is expected to steer his prodigious client Rodrigo Mora, Porto’s teenage sensation, towards Real Madrid. The Portuguese champions are demanding somewhere in the region of $46.4 million (€40 million) for the 19-year-old. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS