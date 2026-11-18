Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with an exit from Man Utd. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Turkish giants Beşiktaş are looking into a January deal for Manchester United center back Matthijs de Ligt. The Red Devils are open to offloading the Dutchman if they can find a replacement this winter. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Manchester City are prepared to sell striker Erling Haaland for around £125 million ($165 million) at the end of the season. Liverpool have emerged as the leading English suitor in a race which also includes Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Fichajes)

Chelsea and Juventus are both chasing Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, but the Portuguese team will not entertain a January sale. (Source: A BOLA)

Liverpool are close to an agreement over personal terms with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Chelsea are unlikely to reignite their pursuit of the 22-year-old, who saw a summer Deadline Day switch to Stamford Bridge collapse at the 11th hour. (Source: Mark Brus)

Arsenal and Newcastle United have both made contact over Inter Milan midfielder Aleksandar Stanković. (Source: L’Interista)

AC Milan’s pursuit of Lille center back Nathan Ngoy has been complicated by interest from both Aston Villa and Newcastle. (Source: Milan News 24)

Mauricio Pochettino has asked Manchester United to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez in the January transfer window. (Source: Fichajes)

Elsewhere, Pochettino wants to reunite with USMNT striker Folarin Balogun, who is keen to make the move to Man Utd. Monaco are happy to sell for the right price. (Source: Football Insider)

Juventus are ready to block Pochettino’s attempts to bring another USMNT star, midfielder Weston McKennie, to Man Utd in the January transfer window. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Roma are looking at Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens and Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi as potential winter reinforcements. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, 23, is once again being watched by Liverpool after interest was first expressed in early 2025. (Source: Anfield Index)

It will take a bid of €30 million ($33 million) for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Beşiktaş striker Oh Hyeon-gyu in January. (Source: Türkiye Gazetesi)

La Liga

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled for minutes at Real Madrid. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unhappy with his lack of minutes at Real Madrid, who are happy to authorize his exit if the right offer arrives. (Source: Sky Germany)

Barcelona want to sign Man City left back Rayan Aït-Nouri in January but do not have the funds to meet the asking price of £30 million ($40 million). Instead, the La Liga leaders will pursue an initial loan deal. (Source: Football Insider)

Going out at Barcelona could be another left back, Alejandro Balde. Leading the race for his signature as it stands are Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: El Nacional)

Scouts from Real Madrid will continue to watch Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi as they consider all their options for the position, but they were not impressed by his performance in Spain’s recent defeat to England. (Source: Defensa Central)

Santos have reached out to Real Madrid over a January loan deal for winger Rodrygo, who is inching closer to a comeback from an ACL injury. (Source: ESPN Brasil)

Barcelona are not in talks over a January move for Tottenham right back Pedro Porro, who is not expected to leave the London club this winter. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)